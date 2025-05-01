Donald Trump backs Stephen A. Smith statement regarding Presidential run

Donald Trump has backed Stephen A. Smith's candidacy for the US presidency in 2028. The billionaire is early into his second stint in the Oval Office, but some are already looking forward to the next election. Smith, the host of First Take on ESPN, could become the Democratic Party’s choice to run for president.

On Wednesday, the sports talk show host joined NewsNation with Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly. Trump joined the discussion, via phone call, to talk about multiple issues after 100 days as US president.

When asked by O'Reilly to give Stephen A. Smith advice should the veteran sports journalist decide to run for office, Donald Trump replied:

“I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him. I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.

Stephen A. Smith’s new $100 million contract with ESPN allows him to dive into other projects that could include politics. Smith said in early March on Fox News that he is “not qualified” to run for US president.

A little over a month later, the outspoken sports talk show host tweeted:

“Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney. Hate the “thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess.

“So I’m officially leaving all doors open”

Stephen A. Smith said he has “no choice” but to consider running for US president

Stephen A. Smith has progressed from “not qualified” to “leaving all doors open” regarding a possible bid for the US presidency. Two weeks ago, he took another step forward in what might become a political career:

"I have no choice, because I've had elected officials, and I'm not going to give their names, elected officials coming up to me. I've had folks who are pundits come up to me.

“At least show respect to the people who believe in you, who respect you, who believe that you can make a difference in this country, to leave the door open for any possibilities some to three years down the line. And that's what I've decided to do."

The NBA analyst added that his pastor even asked him to consider what might be “God’s plan” for him in politics. The First Take host can now add Donald Trump among those who would like to see him aim for the highest office in the US government.

