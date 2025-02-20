Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump shares candid reaction to Nikola Jokic's heartwarming interaction with her son at All-Star Weekend

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season on the court, but he's also making big strides off of it. Despite his easygoing and seemingly carefree nature, Jokic has grown to be a huge fan favorite all over the world and is often in the spotlight.

That was the case again during the All-Star weekend, when even Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, had something to say to him. She was in attendance at CHASE Center to watch the game alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, her sons Joseph and Theodore, and her daughter Arabella.

Ivanka shared several photos and videos on social media, including one in which we see the Denver Nuggets star gently turning Theodore around to face the camera for the photo. This gesture didn't go unnoticed by Ivanka, who took to social media to thank him:

"Thank you Jokic for getting my son Theo to listen," she wrote with a laughing face emoji.

Nikola Jokic via Ivanka Trump's IG

Nikola Jokic doesn't think the All-Star Game will be exciting again

The NBA's big weekend wasn't necessarily a success, at least from a PR standpoint.

The fans took to social media to complain throughout the course of most events, especially during the All-Star Game, as there were so many breaks that even some players and broadcasters didn't seem to know what was going on.

Having four teams and short games to 40 points was also somewhat odd, and the fans and some players want the game to go back to what it used to be.

Nikola Jokic, however, isn't so sure that's going to happen. When asked what he would do to bring back excitement and competitiveness, he was rather pessimistic, claiming that it would most likely be like this from now on:

“I don’t know,” Jokic told The Denver Post. “I think it’s not a question for me. I don’t know. I think maybe we should focus on some other things and then All-Star. I think it’s always going to be like this, so we should accept it“.

The NBA is reportedly considering putting up a 1-on-1 tournament with a $1 million prize to get the players to compete hard, and stars like Kyrie Irving have already signed up.

Ja Morant is also trying to get fellow stars to partake in the Slam Dunk contest, which could potentially bring back life to one of the most exciting events in sports.

