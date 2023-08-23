"DonDolla in the background": Damian Lillard shares Steph Curry's viral deadlift video with keen observation

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry working out in the weight room. It appeared to be a normal routine workout; however, some fans and Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard pointed out Curry’s choice of music.

This came as Curry was blasting the song “The Way It Goes” by Lillard, AKA “Dame D.O.L.L.A,” in the background. The track is one of 15 from Lillard’s recently released fifth studio album, “Don D.O.L.L.A.”

After catching wind of Curry listening to a track from his latest album, Lillard saluted the Warriors star on Twitter:

“@StephenCurry30 playing ‘The Way It Goes’ in the weight room,” Lillard tweeted.

Lillard also shared the video to his Instagram story, saying “#DonDolla in the background.”

Curry and Lillard have had a rivalry of sorts over the past decade as two of the top point guards in the NBA. So, it seems pretty clear that seeing one of his top adversaries supporting his rap career meant a lot to the Blazers star.

Damian Lillard on the origin of his rap nickname “Dame D.O.L.L.A.”

Lillard spoke about his rap nickname Dame D.O.L.L.A in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020. Lillard said that he was given the nickname by his college roommates at Weber State University. However, according to Lillard, he added his own twist to the nickname:

“My college roommates called me Dame Dolla, and then I decided to use it as my rap name,” Lillard said.

“But I turned ‘Dolla’ into an acronym: It stands for different on levels the Lord allows.”

Lillard also spoke about why people take his rap career more seriously than other NBA players who have aspired to be rappers in their premature stages.

He mentioned having an Instagram handle where he used to upload freestyles every Monday, performing little shows in Portland and Washington.

Dolla then started getting tweets from people who actually wanted to hear him. He dropped two albums, people liked them and one last summer which garnered huge attention. Slowly, he became a centre of attraction in the NBA fraternity and attained fame in the rap world.

