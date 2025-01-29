Donovan Clingan stats tonight: Trail Blazers’ rookie helps seal Portland’s upset win vs Damian Lillard’s Bucks (Jan. 28)

On Tuesday, different eras of the Portland Trail Blazers converged at Moda Center as the rebuilding team, featuring a young core including Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, hosted former player Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Clingan had a quiet first half, failing to score but grabbing three rebounds. In contrast, fellow big man DeAndre Ayton dominated the first half with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Young core members Anfernee Simons (14 points, five assists), Shaedon Sharpe (nine points) and Scoot Henderson (four points, four assists) contributed in the first half, helping Portland take a 64-61 lead.

Damian Lillard had 14 points in the first half, while Giannis Antetokounmpo led with 21 points.

In the third quarter, Portland outscored Milwaukee 33-28.

Clingan scored twice inside during the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as the Trail Blazers closed out the game, outscoring the Bucks 28-23.

Below are Donovan Clingan’s complete stats from the Trail Blazers' 125-112 victory over the Bucks.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Donovan Clingan 10:37 4 6 1 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 4 2 0 1 1 3 1

Deni Avdija was the star for Portland, erupting for 21 points in the second half to finish with 30 points and nine rebounds. Anfernee Simons (25 points, seven assists) and DeAndre Ayton (21 points, 14 rebounds) also had impressive games to help shock the Bucks.

Young guards Shaedon Sharpe (17 points, five rebounds) and Scoot Henderson (10 points, six assists) played key roles as Portland secured the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Damian Lillard scored 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting for the Bucks. Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. each contributed 11 points.

Donovan Clingan left off rookie roster for Rising Stars game

The NBA announced the 28-player lineup for the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game, but Donovan Clingan, the 7-foot-2 center drafted by Portland, did not make the cut.

The roster features Washington’s Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle, Orlando’s Tristan Da Silva, Memphis’ Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, LA’s Dalton Knecht, Philadelphia’s Jared McCain, New Orleans’ Yves Missi and Atlanta’s Zaccharie Risacher.

In response to Clingan’s exclusion, Portland coach Chauncey Billups commented (per Danny Marang):

“I’m not happy that Toumani (Camara) and Donovan (Clingan) aren’t in there (in the Rising Stars game) - but there’s still time maybe for those guys.”

The sophomore team includes Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson, Cason Wallace, Scoot Henderson and Jaime Jaquez Jr., while the NBA G League pool features JD Davison, Mac McClung and Reed Sheppard.

