Donovan Mitchell & $197,230,450 teammate shout out Kim Kardashian's billion-dollar fashion empire, reference viral 'meat off'

The Cleveland Cavaliers have done plenty of winning this season. They've had the best record in the NBA for quite a while now, and they're currently more than 30 games over .500.

However, their stars have also been winning on social media. Weeks ago, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @Marmentality, jokingly talked about Donovan Mitchell's photos from his endorsement deal with Skims, an underwear brand created by Kim Kardashian and his billion-dollar fashion empire.

He compared them to other pictures from OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who also has an endorsement deal with the brand, and he pointed out that Mitchell might have him beat in one aspect of the male body. The comments went viral online until the matchups between the players were called the "meat-off."

With that in mind, Mitchell and teammate Darius Garland hilariously gave the brand a shoutout after the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves:

"Shoutout Skims," Garland said.

Mitchell shouted from the back: "The meat-off."

Garland is making $197,230,450 in his contract and $39,446,090 a year, according to Spotrac. He was named an All-Star this year, joining Mitchell.

Skims has also become an official WNBA partner and, according to Forbes, is currently valued at $4 billion.

New Cleveland Cavalier reacts to debut with Donovan Mitchell's team

The Cleveland Cavaliers just got a prime reinforcement. They solved their only flaw by adding athletic 3-and-D wing D'Andre Hunter, who debuted on Monday.

“I’m not coming here trying to change anything,” Hunter said. “I’m just trying to add my skill set to what they already have.”

Hunter admitted that he was shocked to know he was going to Clevland, as they had an almost perfect roster and the best record in the game. Now, he wants to pay them back by playing some elite defense:

“They had a need they felt needed to be addressed,” Hunter said. “I feel like, as someone who prides himself on defense and kind of going out there and (trying) to be a two-way player as best I can. So I think that could really help this team, especially at the small forward. But like I said, they were doing good without me.”

The Cavs now have someone to counter the defending champion Boston Celtics' wings on defense, and with the most crucial stretch of the season ahead, this might be a season-defining transaction.

