Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Cavs star's performance this season

Last season, Donovan Mitchell was one of the top shooting guards in the NBA. Here is a look into how 2024 could play out for him as he prepares for a big year.

After being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, Donovan Mitchell went on to have the best year of his career. Along with earning All-Star honors for the fourth-straight year, he averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Mitchell's biggest accomplishment of the year was scoring a career-high 71 points in one game.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Clevaland Cavaliers star is ranked as the No. 16 player in the NBA in terms of fantasy basketball. He is the fourth-highest shooting guard, with Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of him.

As far as production goes, Mitchell should have a similar year as last season. The Cavaliers kept their main core, and added complementing players like Max Strus and Georges Niang to the supporting cast. Mitchell remains the main hub of the offense, which should result in him putting together another All-Star season.

Donovan Mitchell not ruling out extension with Cleveland Cavaliers

Following his career year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell opted not to sign an extension. This led to lots of speculation around the league, but the star guard hasn't ruled out staying with the franchise long-term.

Earlier this month, Mitchell was asked about not coming to terms on an extension. He stated he can still ink a new deal in the summer of 2024, and is keeping his focus on helping lead the Cavs to a deep playoff run.

"I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer," Mitchell said. "My primary focus is this. Just trying to go out there and trying to be the best team we can be and bring a championship to the city and go from there."

Right now, Mitchell is under contract for this season and next. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season that is worth $37 million.

The Cavaliers had a strong regular season in 2023, finishing with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, their playoff run was short after being upset by the New York Knicks in the first round.

Even though things didn't go their way in the playoffs, Donovan Mitchell still has a lot to be enticed by in Cleveland. They have a pair of building blocks in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, and remain committed to improving the roster. If winning is his top priority, Cleveland has a lot to offer him long term.