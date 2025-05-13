Donovan Mitchell facing race against time to be fit as Cavs battle in do-or-die Game 5 vs. Pacers

It’s a race against time for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they sit on the brink of a shock elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
Mitchell picked up an ankle injury in Game 4 in Indiana, adding to an already existing calf issue he had been dealing with. He didn't return to the floor for the second half. His injury was one of the reasons behind the Cavaliers' 129-109 blowout loss in Game 4.
It's unclear whether he will be able to suit up, but given his importance as their driving force in the playoffs, the Cavs could be willing to leave it as late as possible before taking a call on his inclusion.
Donovan Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision. The chances are more likely that he suits up. Even though he might not be at 100%, but the shooting guard will do whatever it takes to help the team win.
Can Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs mount a comeback?
The Cavs have experienced an alarming drop-off in overall performance, trailing 3-1 in the series, with Indiana on the cusp of clinching the series in Cleveland.
Injuries have been a great concern for Kenny Atkinson this series, not the length of injuries, but the volume of them. Darius Garland missed the first two games with a toe injury, while Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter were sidelined for Game 2.
The only game the Cavs won was Game 2, where Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 43 points. He has scored at least 30 points in every game of the series except Game 4, where he exited midway with just 12 points. With him dealing with injuries, it’s going to take a massive effort by Cleveland to get a win.
Momentum is a big thing in sport. Once a team has it, it can be impossible to stop. The pendulum is swinging in the Pacers' favor at the moment, with the Cavs under a lot of pressure. A win at home is of paramount importance if the Cavs wish to stay alive in the series.
