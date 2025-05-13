Donovan Mitchell facing race against time to be fit as Cavs battle in do-or-die Game 5 vs. Pacers

It’s a race against time for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they sit on the brink of a shock elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Ad

Mitchell picked up an ankle injury in Game 4 in Indiana, adding to an already existing calf issue he had been dealing with. He didn't return to the floor for the second half. His injury was one of the reasons behind the Cavaliers' 129-109 blowout loss in Game 4.

It's unclear whether he will be able to suit up, but given his importance as their driving force in the playoffs, the Cavs could be willing to leave it as late as possible before taking a call on his inclusion.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Donovan Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision. The chances are more likely that he suits up. Even though he might not be at 100%, but the shooting guard will do whatever it takes to help the team win.

Can Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs mount a comeback?

The Cavs have experienced an alarming drop-off in overall performance, trailing 3-1 in the series, with Indiana on the cusp of clinching the series in Cleveland.

Ad

Injuries have been a great concern for Kenny Atkinson this series, not the length of injuries, but the volume of them. Darius Garland missed the first two games with a toe injury, while Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter were sidelined for Game 2.

The only game the Cavs won was Game 2, where Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 43 points. He has scored at least 30 points in every game of the series except Game 4, where he exited midway with just 12 points. With him dealing with injuries, it’s going to take a massive effort by Cleveland to get a win.

Momentum is a big thing in sport. Once a team has it, it can be impossible to stop. The pendulum is swinging in the Pacers' favor at the moment, with the Cavs under a lot of pressure. A win at home is of paramount importance if the Cavs wish to stay alive in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mervin LR Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.



Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.



Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.



In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.