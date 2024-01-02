Donovan Mitchell girlfriend Tinara Westbrook opts for $650 chic gold and black Mezzanine gown welcoming 2024 in latest IG snaps

Donovan Mitchell's girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, welcomed 2024 with her impeccable sense of style in a chic gold and black Mezzanine gown. Known for her glamorous fashion choices, Westbrook has captured attention with her latest Instagram snaps, exuding elegance and sophistication in this eye-catching ensemble.

Tinara Westbrook shared a glimpse of her New Year celebration. As seen in the pictures and a short video, she flaunted the Elliatt Mezzanine Gown in Gold Black Sequin that is listed for $650 on Smoke and Mirrors Boutique.

Donovan Mitchell and Tinara Westbrook have been in a relationship since 2022. Westbrook, a social media influencer with a substantial following on Instagram, frequently shares moments from Mitchell's games and their travels. She resides primarily in Atlanta, Georgia, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

Alongside her influence in the social media sphere, Westbrook is a prominent figure in philanthropy as a global ambassador for the National MS Society. She is the founder of Anna Santana Hair, a business focused on providing solutions for those dealing with hair loss.

Additionally, Westbrook is a brand ambassador for several companies, including a sponsorship with a fashion resale company, and is involved in e-commerce as a vendor on Amazon.

Before her relationship with Mitchell, Westbrook was acknowledged as a notable socialite in Atlanta, being recognized as one of the "20 most eligible Atlantans of 2022" by Jezebel magazine. It's important to note that Westbrook is not related to NBA star Russell Westbrook and hails from Sunrise Beach, Missouri.

The Donovan Mitchell trade remains questionable

Donovan Mitchell's trade position has sparked significant interest, particularly from the Brooklyn Nets. Reports indicate that the Nets are eyeing Mitchell as a pivotal addition to their roster, aiming to elevate the team's performance and potentially catapult them to new heights.

This pursuit is underpinned by the Nets' firm confidence in their well-rounded roster, coupled with the attractive prospect of integrating an established star player who aligns with their strategic timeline.

While the Nets are immersing themselves in the current season, their pursuit of Mitchell signifies a proactive approach, fueled by their belief in the team's potential and their desire to solidify their position as a formidable force in the league.