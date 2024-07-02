Donovan Mitchell goes full Wolf of Wall Street after signing $150,300,000 extension

Trade rumors circulated last season regarding Donovan Mitchell's future in Cleveland. However, Cavaliers fans can rest easy after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell isn't going anywhere and has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension.

Hilariously, Mitchell uploaded a clip from "The Wolf of Wall Street" movie that featured the famous line, "I'm not leaving. I'm not f***ing leaving."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell in 2022 from the Utah Jazz.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Cavaliers' front office needed to ensure that Mitchell would remain with the team in any hope of capturing another championship. Despite the playoff shortcomings, it remains evident that the proper pieces to surround the superstar guard are still a priority.

Donovan Mitchell on his contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers

In a clip released by ESPN Cleveland on X, Donovan Mitchell expressed his relief following his contract extension with the Cavaliers. After months of speculation and rumors disseminated by the media, Mitchell was adamant about continuing his professional career with his current team.

"All year I've been saying the same 's***,'" Mitchell said. "I will say how much I like it. Every day it's like, 'Oh, he's going to do this. He's going to do that.' I don't get it.

"I don't understand it. I think it's hilarious. It is what it is. ... I'm glad I got this s*** done Cleveland. Now to get focused. You know what I'm saying? Let's get to it."

Expand Tweet

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell (IMAGN)

In the two NBA seasons he has played so far in Cleveland, Mitchell has posted 27.5 points (47.5% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

He remains one of the most dynamic shotmakers in the league due to his capability as a three-level scorer and playmaker. His tenure with the Cavaliers still has some untapped potential, as they are still a few pieces away from being contenders for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback