Donovan Mitchell injury update: Kenny Atkinson and NBA insider sound alarm bells on guard's health as Cavaliers near elimination

On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson and ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst provided a worrying update on Donovan Mitchell's injury. The duo sounded alarm bells on the former Jazz star's health as the No.1 seed in the East is on the brink of elimination. They were blown apart by the Indiana Pacers in Game 4, losing by 20 points.

Ad

Atkinson spoke to the media after his team's loss at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and expressed his concerns over Spida's health. The former Nets coach hoped for a positive update on Mitchell, expressing that he and his team were waiting on his MRI:

"Left ankle injury, we will get an MRI tomorrow...I mean, no idea he obviously couldn't go in, in the second half, so we will see what the MRI says," he explained.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst also gave his thoughts on Mitchell's injury. Unlike Kenny Atkinson, the sportswriter claimed that the six-time All-Star was dealing with a calf injury similar to the one he sustained during last year's playoffs:

"Donovan Mitchell has been dealing in this series with a calf injury. It was not serious enough to be on the injury report, but he was definitely dealing with it and admitted he was going through something," he said. "He had a calf injury last year in the playoffs, actually in the second round," he continued.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been struck with unfortunate injuries during this entire series. Stars Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter missed the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now, upon their return, starting guard Donovan Mitchell seems to have picked up an injury that could see him sit out the series.

This situation will not be appealing for the Cavaliers, who are down 3-1 against the Pacers and look to be on the brink of elimination.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers go berserk against the Cleveland Cavaliers as Donovan Mitchell exits at halftime

The Indiana Pacers downed the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the East semifinals on Sunday. Taking a 3-1 lead in the series after a 20-point win, the Indianapolis team looks set to return to the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.

Ad

Leading the Cavaliers by 41 points at the halfway point, the Pacers ran rampant against the No.1 seed as the Cavs had no response to the Indiana offense. The Ohio franchise also dealt with an injury scare as Donovan Mitchell exited the game at halftime with an apparent ankle injury.

Expand Tweet

The two teams will now face each other in Game 5 at the Rocket Arena as the Cavs need to win at home to have a chance at reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.