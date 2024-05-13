Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Latest on Cavaliers star's status for Game 4 vs Celtics (May 13)

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be in trouble ahead of Game 4 because of piling injuries, as Donovan Mitchell becomes the latest to feature on the injury report. Mitchell is iffy to play, jeopardizing Cleveland's chances of tying the series and protecting homecourt. A loss will put them in a 3-1 hole, making a second-round exit almost inevitable.

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Latest on star's status for Game 4 vs. Celtics

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mitchell is listed as questionable with a left calf strain. It's his first inclusion on the injury report during the postseason. He seemingly sustained the injury during the Cavaliers' 106-93 Game 3 loss. He played 43 minutes, dropping a game-high 33 points on 54.5% shooting, waging another lone battle for the Cavs.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell has been phenomenal in the conference semis against the Boston Celtics and is the sole reason the team isn't in a 0-3 hole. He has averaged 31.7 points in the first three games, adding 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He has shot at an efficient 52/53/79 split.

It has been the case throughout these NBA playoffs. The All-Star guard has managed 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 10 postseason games.

Expand Tweet

Mitchell's potential absence guarantees another loss for the Cavaliers, who could also be without Jarrett Allen for the seventh consecutive game.

Donovan Mitchell betting props for Game 4

Mitchell's betting totals for Monday's Game 4 are 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His production could drop a shade, with the calf strain bothering him. He's favored to go under on his points and rebounds but is predicted to go over his assists total.

Cavs' last chance to push Celtics to the limit

The Cavaliers' best shot at pushing the Celtics beyond five games relies on a Game 4 win. Winning a closeout game at TD Garden seems like a stretch for Cleveland, who is outmatched from a talent and depth perspective.

While the Celtics keep getting contributions from multiple players, the Cavs continue relying on Mitchell to produce the goods. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Max Strus and Caris LeVert haven't been as impactful consistently throughout the playoffs.

As a result, the Celtics are -357 favorites to complete the sweep on the road, with a -8.5 spread. Jayson Tatum also returned to form in the last game, making things seem bleaker for the Cavs to replicate Game 2's success again.