Donovan Mitchell injury update: Latest status of Cavaliers' star guard ahead of game vs Celtics (March 4)

Donovan Mitchell will miss the next three games, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. He will also miss their games against the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell already missed the Cavs' last two games. Cleveland (39-21), which is third in the Eastern Conference, lost to the New York Knicks 107-98 on Sunday. They beat the lowly Detroit Pistons 110-100 without Mitchell on Friday.

The star guard is out due to a knee issue. The Cavs released a statement saying Mitchell received a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection to treat a bruised left knee. He was treated at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine facility.

Mitchell has a chance to return after the next three games. That would mean a return to the floor against the Brooklyn Nets at home on March 10. Mitchell has already missed 13 games this season.

He may come back for the Cavs' big matchup at home against the contending Phoenix Suns on March 11.

Donovan Mitchell adds to Cleveland Cavs' injury woes this season

Donovan Mitchell’s knee issues will mean he will miss at least five games. It is a crucial part of the schedule as the team begins its push for the playoffs.

Cleveland will need to keep up its winning to lock up its playoff seeding. Mitchell’s injury is the latest in health issues for the Cavs this season.

Star guard Darius Garland missed extended time with a fractured jaw earlier this year. He missed 24 games already this season.

The list of woes goes on for Cleveland. Starting center Evan Mobley has dealt with a myriad of injuries as well. He has only played 37 of the team’s 60 games. Fellow starting big Jarrett Allen has stayed relatively healthy, only missing five games to anchor the frontcourt.

Caris LeVert has carried a large load off the bench. However, he has also missed 12 games.

The Cavs' depth has been an issue all season, and now the Mitchell injury provides yet another hurdle.

Cleveland has maintained a solid record despite its health issues, mostly due to Mitchell’s MVP level of play. He is averaging 28.0 points per game, the fourth-highest scoring average in the league.

The All-Star will be greatly missed. Garland and LeVert will have to carry more of the scoring output in his absence. Starting two-guard Max Strus will also need to step up during this stretch.

The Cavs have no other players averaging at least 20.0 ppg. Garland will need to bump his average from 18.4 ppg to keep the Cavs afloat without Donovan Mitchell.