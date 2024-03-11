Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will Cavaliers' All-Star return vs Suns? (March 11)

Donovan Mitchell's injury update will be closely monitored as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Mitchell hasn't played the past six games. Cleveland is 3-3 in that stretch as it continues to deal with injuries for other players. Max Strus and Evan Mobley have missed a few games in that period.

Mitchell was instrumental in their 16-1 run between Jan. 3 and Feb. 10. The Cavaliers haven't looked the same since, with the All-Star missing plenty of games in that stretch. He's averaged 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 47.2%, including 37.2% from 3, so the numbers explain his impact.

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will Cavs star return vs. Suns?

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Mitchell has made progress with his injury lately, but he remains unlikely to suit up on Monday against the Suns. It would be his seventh consecutive absence and 18th overall this season.

Mitchell has dealt with ailments to his knee, groin and hamstring this season. The Cavaliers are 9-8 without him this year.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell is dealing with a bruised bone in his knee. Cavs' coach JB Bickerstaff labeled the issue a 'wear and tear' injury. Mitchell has returned to on-court practice, so a return could be imminent, but it's unlikely against the Suns.

It could be a significant blow to the Cavs' hopes of protecting homecourt and avoiding a second consecutive loss in two nights after losing 120-101 against the Nets on Sunday.

When will Donovan Mitchell return?

Donovan Mitchell could return sometime this week when the Cavaliers set off on a road trip to New Orleans, Houston and Indiana after Mar. 13, when the Cavaliers visit the Rockets. The team enters a crucial stretch, with favorable seeding on the line. Mitchell's return could help them find consistency and the momentum they need to finish the regular season strong.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Mitchell has played 16 times against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 24.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.1 apg. He's 11-5 against the Western Conference contenders.

Mitchell last played against the Suns on Jan. 8, 2023. He had 22 points on 58,3% shooting in a 112-98 road win. The Cavaliers will miss his services with the Suns expected to field a healthy lineup.

Devin Booker returns from a four-game injury absence, while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are healthy entering this contest.