"Donovan Mitchell knows what time it is" - Fans react to Cavaliers reported interest in LeBron James for epic reunion

With the LA Lakers' 2025 offseason off to a concerning start, rumors surrounding a potential LeBron James exit have grown louder and louder. The four-time NBA champion opted into his $52 million player option. Despite that, some fans are speculating that he could head elsewhere before next season, including a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James and his agent, Rich Paul, released a statement about the future of the Lakers and the forward's desire to win another championship before he retires. The future Hall-of-Famer has made similar comments before to put pressure on his front office to improve the roster, but is has not seemed to work so far.
If James were to become available, not as many teams would be interested in trading for his massive contract. According the NBA Central, the Cavaliers are one team that is not interested in a reunion with the best player in their franchise's history. However, that did not stop one fan from fantasizing about the King's return to Akron.
Other fans agreed, saying that James' return to the Cavaliers would be a great opportunity for the team to add one of the best players in the league alongside Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland could give him the sendoff he deserves after delivering them a championship in 2016.
LeBron's future seemed set in stone, but the longer Los Angeles goes without making a big move, the more likely it is that their superstar will head out in search of a better opportunity next season. For now, though, the star has taken a step back and is watching the Lakers navigate the offseason.
LeBron James and the Lakers are having "a moment of truth"
Even at 40 years old, James remains one of the best players in the NBA. He is also one of the most influential figures the league has ever seen when it comes to his interactions with the front office of whatever team he is on.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the veteran is paying close attention to every move the Lakers make this summer.
“LeBron James is very closely evaluating, essentially, how this goes with the Lakers and where he would want his career to be as he winds down," Charania said. "Whether he has one year left, two years left, or three years left, what we're seeing right now is essentially a moment of truth between LeBron James and the Lakers.”
While James' shadow has been cast over the Lakers so far this summer, he does not have as much control as usual. He opted into his player option instead of declining and trying to sign a new deal. That decision gives him less freedom to change teams moving forward. However, if things continue to go south for Los Angeles, they could have no choice but to move on from their superstar.
