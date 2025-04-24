Donovan Mitchell makes proclamation on head coach’s award after hilarious video goes viral

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-0 series lead against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, preserving home court advantage as they head to Miami for Games 3 and 4. However, it wasn't a cakewalk for the Cavaliers. as they had to survive a late rally by the Heat late in Game 2 to secure the win.
In one of the sequences, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson lamented a call on the officials with 39 seconds remaining before requesting a challenge to review the play. His reaction and subsequent challenge were caught on broadcast and have gone viral on social media.
His star player, Donovan Mitchell, jumped in, reposting the clip on X with his reaction following the Cavaliers' win.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“Coach of the Year😂,” he wrote.
The play happened when the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen was called for a shooting foul on the Heat’s Tyler Herro, who had sold a slight nudge on his hip. The Cavaliers won the challenge en route preserving their lead to eventually get the win.
Mitchell led the Cavaliers in the win with 30 points, six rebounds and six assists to stave off the Heat’s feisty late rally.
Atkinson, who was only hired last offseason, is one of the leading candidates for this year’s NBA Coach of the Year award. He led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference, with 64 wins and 18 losses. Among those who join him in the race are OKC Thunder’s Mark Daigneault, Detroit Pistons’ JB Bickerstaff and the LA Lakers’ JJ Redick.
Atkinson will look to sustain the Cavaliers' momentum when they go to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.
Donovan Mitchell relishes close fight against the Heat in Game 2
Donovan Mitchell wanted to take a grind-out win rather than a blowout on their home floor for Game 2 before the series shifts to Miami.
"I love the fact that the game happened like this. I'd much rather this than win by 20. Especially going into an environment like we are in a few days (in Miami). We had to really find a way as a group," Mitchell said after the Cavs' Game 2 win.
The Heat have been known to be a gritty lower-seed team in the playoffs, reaching the NBA Finals in 2023 despite being an eighth seed. This year, they became the first 10th seed to reach the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are expected to continue their form in Game 3 in Miami, as the Heat has yet to find answers to the Cavs’ offense in this series.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.