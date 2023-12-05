Donovan Mitchell recalls spectacular highlight that made him go viral: "I caught that sh*t with one hand"

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell recalled his epic dunk that got him his early national fame before he joined the NBA. On the latest episode of the “Tidal League” podcast, Mitchell recalled the dunk during the Elite 24 meeting, which was organized by Under Armour back in 2015.

Mitchell said that the All-Star game (Elite 24) was one of the craziest ones that has ever been held. The names that were included that same year in Elite 24 was Mitchell, Derrick Jones Jr., Josh Jackson, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram. All of these high school stars turned into elite NBA players in their later careers in the league.

Mitchell said that the dunk that he threw down from a pass from the free throw line on the other end (by Derrick Jones Jr.) put him on the map. Speaking about the thunderous dunk, Spida remarked that he still doesn’t know how he made it.

"[Elite 24] low-key put me out there... I had that dunk. [Derrick Jones Jr.] threw it from the other free throw line and I caught sh*t with one hand and dunked it."

Jones threw the ball from the free throw line on one end, the Cleveland Cavaliers star caught it mid-air on the other and threw it down.

Donovan Mitchell has a height lower than the average NBA player, however, he has a massive elevation. He was also the winner of the All-Star Dunk Contest in 2018.

Donovan Mitchell recalls “Welcome to the NBA” moment against Russell Westbrook

During the same "Tidal League" podcast, Donovan Mitchell also talked about his welcome-to-the-NBA moment with Russell Westbrook. Mitchell was humbled by Westbrook during a game between the OKC Thunder and the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell said that he watched Westbrook on YouTube so much during his earlier years, especially in two-hand finishes. He apparently watched so many videos of Russ that it felt like he knew him. However, when they first met, something unexpected happened.

During a free-throw when Westbrook and Mitchell were standing, the latter complimented Westbrook for his shot fake.

Donovan Mitchell remarked, “Good shot fake.”

Russ, being Russ, looked at Mitchell as if an outsider was standing on the court and gave him a look of:

“Who the f–k are you?”

Mitchell later said that Russ's reaction made him feel stupid and it was a dumb move. Every basketball player in the NBA has a welcome to the NBA moment, and rookie Mitchell wasn’t going to be spared.