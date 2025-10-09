Donovan Mitchell reveals why he gets pissed due to public perception

Despite playing in some winning teams throughout his career so far, Donovan Mitchell has yet to get past the second round. The current Cleveland Cavaliers star acknowledged his struggles of making a deep playoff run, while hoping to change the public's perception of his career.

Talking in the Network with Rich Kleiman podcast, Mitchell expressed that he wants to shift the public's perspective about his career by breaking through the conference finals and eventually to an NBA championship.

"Personally, I feel like I'm there. A thousand percent," Mitchell said. "I think for me to be perceived in that space, I've got to get to the conference finals. I got to get in the finals. Honestly, just past the second round."

"I think that definitely affects the perception. Does it piss me off? Yes. I think for me, I understand it, I accepted it, and that's what I'm working towards...Right now, I have an opportunity to fix and change the perception so I'm going to get out there and work my butt off for myself.

In his eight seasons in the NBA, Mitchell reached the second round of the playoffs four times, losing all of them.

Last season, the Cavaliers lost in the second round against the Indiana Pacers, whose squad went on to win the Eastern Conference and participate in the NBA Finals.

Mitchell, who joined the Cavaliers in 2022 after a five-year stint with the Utah Jazz, has been averaging 28.3 points per game in the playoffs, ranking seventh in NBA history.

Since his days with the Jazz, Mitchell has been his team's best offensive weapon, leading them to contendership in their respective conferences.

Last year, Mitchell put up 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game to lead the Cavaliers to 64 wins and the top seed in the East.

Donovan Mitchell feels he lets Cleveland down after another disappointing playoff exit

Following their playoff exit last season, Donovan Mitchell got candid about his true feelings for the Cavaliers fans, whom he believed he disappointed.

"I love playing in that f--king arena," he said after losing to the Pacers in five games. "That energy, that crowd. We were 0-3 at home, let the city down. This place is special. This place is really special and we didn't get it done."

Mitchell will have another shot at making it to the conference finals as they remained one of the top contenders in the East this season.

The Cavaliers will be opening their season against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22.

