Donovan Mitchell's injury: MRI details revealed by NBA insider amid crucial Game 5 availability questions

Cleveland Cavaliers fans received a scare on Sunday when it was announced that Donovan Mitchell was doubtful for Game 4 of the team's second-round series against the Pacers. The All-Star guard ended up playing in the game, but the Cavs lost the matchup with a final score of 129-109.

According to ESPN, Mitchell is still listed as day-to-day. However, NBA Insider Shams Charania gave an update on the All-Star guard's situation on the Pat McAfee show on Monday.

"I am told he [Donovan Mitchell] had an MRI today and he has been diagnosed essentially with a reaggravation of an ankle injury he has been dealing with," Charania said. "It is expected that he is gonna be a game-time decision for Game 5."

Mitchell has been an indispensable asset for the Cavs in the series against the Pacers. He is averaging 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 4 games. However, despite his best efforts, the Cavs have managed to stack a 1-3 deficit in the series.

So Game 5 is a must-win for them. The Cavs will host the Pacers on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max. The audio only coverage will be available on 100.7 WWMS.

Donovan Mitchell assures fans of his return in Game 5

The Cavaliers lost Game 4, putting much pressure on them to win the next game. Donovan Mitchell did play on Sunday night's game, but he was not as effective as the first three nights of the series. He clocked 20 minutes and scored 12 points, collected one rebound and one steal.

After leaving the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Cavs star talked with a reporter from Cleveland.com and assured the fans of his return on Tuesday.

"I will be good. I will see you Tuesday," Mitchell said.

As Charania revealed, Mitchell's participation will be a game-time decision. Judging by the six-time All-Star's commitment, he would likely return on Tuesday. However, given his struggles with his ankle injury, Micthell's on-court effectiveness would be a big concern.

The Pacers have been dominating the Cavs for the majority of the series and Kenny Atkinson needs to come up with a different tactic to gain the upper hand over the fast-paced offense-oriented Pacers.

