"I would take that deal 10 out of 10 times over the Cleveland package"- NBA analyst asserts New York Knicks' offer had more caliber for Donovan Mitchell trade

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although he wasn't traded to the New York Knicks or Miami Heat, he won’t have many complaints. The Knicks and the Heat were on his wishlist.

The Cavaliers gave up Colin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected future first-round picks, and two pick swaps.

However, recent rumors have suggested that the Knicks were able to put up a great package for Mitchell. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks were offering RJ Barrett and two future first-round picks in July. NBA analyst Ryen Russillo reacted to the trade on the “Colin Cowherd Podcast.” He labeled the supposed Knicks offer a better prospect for the Utah Jazz.

“If that's correct and Shams is better at this stuff than I am. I would take that deal 10 out of 10 times over the Cleveland package.” Russillo said.

The Jazz lost both Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in one summer and have gone into a rebuild.

“All of these players - like Markkanen is kind of a disappointment. Sexton, Cleveland didn't want to pay him and now you pay him. And it's not a ton of money and it's fine. And then you know Agbaji, who might be a marginal rotation player you know who knows.” Russillo added.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have become instantly stronger by Mitchell’s arrival. Mitchell, who averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists last season, could prove to be a solid pairing with Darius Garland.

Donovan Mitchell’s arrival makes the Cleveland Cavaliers relevant again

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in 2018. Since then, the Cavaliers have struggled, missing the playoffs over four consecutive seasons. The 2021-22 campaign, however, started differently for the franchise. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen rose to the challenge.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Potential starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers this upcoming season…



Where do you have this team finishing in the Eastern Conference? Potential starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers this upcoming season…Where do you have this team finishing in the Eastern Conference? https://t.co/l4AECxaWLo

Donovan Mitchell’s arrival in such a situation could give the team some added confidence going into the 2022-23 season. Mitchell has spent five seasons in the NBA. He has been selected to three All-Star teams. He has gained a lot of playoff exposure as well, something that the current crop of Cleveland players are yet to experience.

The Eastern Conference has gotten a lot tougher in the past few seasons. Mitchell's trade to the Cavaliers means that they are in the mix, too. All that remains to be seen is how Donovan Mitchell fits into the system in Cleveland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman