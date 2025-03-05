Donovan Mitchell's sister Jordan Mitchell drops 1-word reaction to Cavs star's major NBA honor

Donovan Mitchell has led the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, guiding them to a dominant season as they look to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Mitchell received recognition for his exceptional play this month when the NBA named him the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February. The guard received congratulations from fans, but one stood out. His sister, Jordan Mitchell, posted a short and sweet response to her brother winning the honor.

Jordan Mitchell congratulated her brother for winning Player of the Month honors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"niceeeeeeee," Jordan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jordan has supported her older brother's NBA career since he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and then traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night in 2017. Donovan Mitchell has developed into one of the best players in the league at his position and was named an All-Star six times in his career, including all three of his years with Cleveland.

Jordan shares her brother's work ethic, serving as one of the leaders for Columbia University's Black Sports Management Union. Mitchell is a graduate student after spending her undergrad years at American University, where she was a lacrosse team member.

Ad

Donovan Mitchell's play could lead the Cavs on a deep playoff run

This month marks the third time Donovan Mitchell has been named the Player of the Month in his career. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers have rallied around him and emerged as championship contenders this year.

Mitchell led his team to a 51-10 record, which will be a franchise record if they can maintain their play through the end of the season.

Ad

Donovan Mitchell is also in the MVP conversation, competing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. The Cavs guard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He, along with fellow All-Stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, have formed one of the best trios in the league.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, the Cavaliers appear unbothered by most of the teams in the East. However, their move to acquire DeAndre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks seems to have been made with one specific opponent in mind: the defending champions Boston Celtics.

After losing to Jayson Tatum and Co. in the second round last year, Mitchell and the Cavaliers hope to avenge the loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.