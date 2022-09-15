"It was more like this will happen, it's just a matter of when" - Donovan Mitchell says he was on the brink of joining New York Knicks this offseason

After being closely linked with the New York Knicks throughout the offseason, Donovan Mitchell found himself with the Cleveland Cavaliers via trade. Given the surprising turn of events, Mitchell addressed how close he was to being a Knick in an interview with analyst Brian Windhorst.

The link between Mitchell and the Knicks practically kept the offseason drama alive after the Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end. However, this pivotal storyline also came to a surprising end as Mitchell found himself traded to the Cavs.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Cavaliers have announced their official acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from Utah: The Cavaliers have announced their official acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from Utah: https://t.co/dUMKZ7lE6a

Discussing the move with Windhorst on "NBA Today," Mitchell also addressed the rumors linking him to the Knicks. When asked about how close he was to becoming a Knick, Mitchell answered:

"Very close. I won't say more than that, but I know a little bit more than most. But definitely very close. It didn't happen and you know, God has a plan for everything.

"Like I said, when I found out I was traded here, I was very excited. With the group we have, with the talent we have, we're young. We've got a lot of talent here and a lot of things we can do to build upon. I was truly excited when I got traded here. But it was close, it was close to happening."

Considering that Mitchell is from New York, he looked forward to playing in his hometown and being close to family as well. He elaborated upon this sentiment:

"It wasn't so much as a rumor. It was more like this will happen, it's just a matter of when."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"Very close ... It wasn't so much as a rumor, it was more like this will happen it's just a matter of when." @spidadmitchell said he was close to being a Knick"Very close ... It wasn't so much as a rumor, it was more like this will happen it's just a matter of when." .@spidadmitchell said he was close to being a Knick 👀 "Very close ... It wasn't so much as a rumor, it was more like this will happen it's just a matter of when." https://t.co/dUEYPnc7OR

The complicated situation saw the Utah Jazz strongarming the Knicks, which gradually resulted in a breakdown in negotiations. With New York offering RJ Barrett his extension, Utah quickly reached a deal with Cleveland.

However, Mitchell wasn't devastated about not heading to the New York Knicks. With a solid core around him, the three-time All-Star looks forward to competing and winning with his new team.

How does Donovan Mitchell impact the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster?

Donovan Mitchell shoots over Jalen Brunson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged as a team to look out for in the Eastern Conference last season. Served by a significant amount of high-quality young talent, the Cavs featured an All-Star duo of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Given the amount of talent on the roster, the Cavaliers have immense potential going forward. Donovan Mitchell's addition only adds to their offensive firepower and overall star power.

NBA Philippines @NBA_Philippines Meet the CAVs stars’ Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Mobley hooping at the Guard Whisperer runs Meet the CAVs stars’ Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Mobley hooping at the Guard Whisperer runs 🏀 https://t.co/1YJRx9qvrP

With a backcourt pairing of Garland and Mitchell, Cleveland has one of the most potent guard combos in the league. With the frontcourt pairing of Allen and Evan Mobley, the Cavs also have the ideal post presence.

Although Donovan Mitchell's arrival does little to improve their perimeter defense, it will bolster their offense exponentially. Along with the playoff experience he brings, Mitchell also offers solid leadership to this young squad.

