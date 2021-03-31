Donovan Mitchell to serve as University Of Utah's commencement speaker

Donovan Mitchell has been announced as the 2021 commencement speaker at the University of Utah. Mitchell has taken a stance on social justice issues and become involved in the Utah community, consistently making an impact off the court.

Mitchell attended Louisville University but is at home in Utah after four years with the Utah Jazz. Donovan Mitchell will deliver a keynote address virtually for the University of Utah's unique COVID-friendly commencement ceremony.

24-year-old Mitchell has advocated for many social issues, including underprivileged elementary students receiving meals and fighting police brutality against the African-American community.

Donovan Mitchell has used his platform to make a difference, and the community has taken notice, offering him this distinct honor as keynote speaker. Mitchell has embraced Utah fans and community members since he was drafted in 2017, and his voice has clearly resonated in the hearts of many.

I am delighted to announce that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will be our 2021 commencement speaker. His commitment to advancing education and social justice is exemplary and he is an inspiring role model for our students. Learn more: https://t.co/jondsIvm3a pic.twitter.com/HEu0v9MZfD — Ruth V. Watkins (@RuthVWatkins) March 30, 2021

University of Utah President Ruth V. Watkins announced Mitchell's keynote appearance this morning via Twitter.

Watkins, now in her third year as president, said in a statement to the Salt Lake Tribune:

“Donovan Mitchell is a favorite of basketball fans and our community because of his commitment to excellence, education and social justice.”

As more and more NBA stars take to social media to speak on social issues, the widespread knowledge and understanding of the issues increases by the day.

Mitchell will likely touch on many of the issues he feels strongly about in the keynote speech, hoping to reach out to the younger generation of college students.

Donovan Mitchell wrote the name of Lauren McCluskey, the University of Utah track athlete killed this week, on his shoes. https://t.co/rgNMfr6x5J — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 25, 2018

Donovan Mitchell paid respects to a University of Utah athlete who was tragically killed in 2018, wearing Utes red and writing her name on the bottom. Mitchell's outstanding community efforts will continue to receive praise as he works to make the world a better place.

The virtual commencement ceremony will begin on Thursday, May 6th, at 10 PM ET. The live stream will be available via utah.edu/live, where anyone can tune in to Donovan Mitchell's address.