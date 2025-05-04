Donovan Mitchell will be leading the charge for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they open their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers. During the Cavs' Round 1 sweep of the Miami Heat, Mitchell filled the stat sheets with 23.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Against the loaded backcourt of the Pacers, Mitchell will have to find an extra gear as his All-Star running mate Darius Garland will remain out of action with a left toe sprain. All eyes will be on Mitchell as he contend with the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.

At the end of the first quarter, Mitchell had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field (1-for-4 from deep). He did not have any rebounds or assists in this quarter. Though Spida added six points to his tally before the halftime break, he continued to struggle from beyond the arc. Mitchell's stat line after the first 24 minutes of action was 15 points on 43.8% shooting (1-for-6 from three-point distance), along with two assists.

