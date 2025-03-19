Donovan Mitchell Stats Tonight: How did Cavaliers superstar fare against Clippers? (March 18)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 19, 2025 03:47 GMT
Donovan Mitchell Stats Tonight for March 18. (Photo: IMAGN)

Donovan Mitchell has been superb for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Cavaliers own the best record in the NBA but are coming off a 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic, which snapped their 16-game winning streak.

The Cavs began their five-game road trip on Tuesday, starting at the Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers. They have been the best team in the league record-wise, with some people still doubting if they can be successful in the playoffs.

Coach Kenny Atkinson has the Cavaliers rolling this season, using his starting five of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. So how did "Spyda" perform versus the Clippers on the road?

Here are Donovan Mitchell's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Donovan Mitchell1348001116:304-82-63-3+4
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
