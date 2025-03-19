Donovan Mitchell Stats Tonight: How did Cavaliers superstar fare against Clippers? (March 18)

Donovan Mitchell has been superb for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Cavaliers own the best record in the NBA but are coming off a 108-103 loss to the Orlando Magic, which snapped their 16-game winning streak.

Ad

The Cavs began their five-game road trip on Tuesday, starting at the Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers. They have been the best team in the league record-wise, with some people still doubting if they can be successful in the playoffs.

Coach Kenny Atkinson has the Cavaliers rolling this season, using his starting five of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. So how did "Spyda" perform versus the Clippers on the road?

Ad

Trending

Here are Donovan Mitchell's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Donovan Mitchell 13 4 8 0 0 1 1 16:30 4-8 2-6 3-3 +4

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback