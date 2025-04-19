Donovan Mitchell stuns Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce by revealing bizarre reason why Mavericks arena is toughest to play in

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell shared the most difficult NBA arena he's played in. After eight years in the league, the shooting guard has battled against all the teams in any condition, but his answer didn't have anything to do with the atmosphere of the game or fans trying to get under his skin.
During Friday's episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Mitchell named American Airlines Center as the toughest arena to play in.
"Because I can't see well in Dallas," Mitchell said. "Dallas' depth perception is not the best for me. The way the light is set up in there, that's the only arena where I'm in there and it's like, 'It might go in today, it might not go in today.'
"This is one of those things where your eyes just play tricks on you," he added before saying he didn't get rec specs. "That's the one arena where every time is like my eye plays tricks on me. I don't know what it is, I don't know if it's a certain light."
Seeing his numbers playing at the Mavericks arena, Mitchell has a point. He boasts a 15-4 record against Dallas, and every loss has come when he's played at American Airlines Center.
On November 11, 2018, he played 25 minutes with the Utah Jazz, scoring 10 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists. On April 5, 2021, he played 35 minutes but only managed 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. On March 7, 2022, he recorded 17 points, four rebounds and nine assists.
His most recent defeat in Dallas happened 20 days later when he dropped 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and added five assists.
In his most recent game as a visitor against the Mavs, on March 1, Mitchell scored 15 points with no rebounds and six assists in the Cavs' 134-22 win.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs have real chances to win it all this season
Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers still don't know who they'll face in the first round of the playoffs until the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat battle it out Friday night.
The Cavs boast the second-best record in the league (64-18) and should now confirm their status as the best team in the conference in the big event.
They were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round last year, but the picture is more optimistic for the Cavs this time.
