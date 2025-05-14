Donovan Mitchell subtly shades media after flop show in season-ending Game 5 

On Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell subtly shaded the media after his team's exit in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavs' season ended after a flop show against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena in Game 5. Speaking to the media postgame, the former Jazz star deftly criticized them while vowing to do better next season.
Attending the postgame press conference after his team's 114-105 loss, Mitchell was seen expressing his thoughts on their performance. Explaining how his team needed to take this loss as a "motivation," the guard said:
"So we gotta use this as motivation. Everybody is gonna write us off, everybody in here, I mean, it's not personal. So what are we gonna do about it next year?"
However, Donovan Mitchell's remarks towards the media didn't end there. The six-time All-Star continued to point out how they would once again be overlooked next season, but vowed they would return next season:
"Y'all gonna write us the fuck off man. But will be back. We let the city down, we let each other down but will be back."
The Cavs were the No. 1 seed in the East and had reached the second round by sweeping the Miami Heat. Despite this, they could not defeat a resilient Pacers team, which won all three games in Ohio. Indiana will return to the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons and hope to go all the way this year.
Donovan Mitchell's 35-point performance comes up short as Indiana Pacers continue to haunt Cavs at home
The Cleveland Cavaliers crashed out of the playoffs as the Indiana Pacers secured a 4-1 series victory on Monday. Donovan Mitchell's 35 points couldn't make the difference on the night as the Indianapolis team continued its dominance in Cleveland.
Ending the regular season with an impressive 64-18 record, the Cavs reached the figure due to their impeccable home record. In the playoffs, the team recorded 10 defeats at Rocket Arena, making it one of the hardest places to visit in the league.
However, this did not apply to the Pacers, who have consistently troubled the Cavaliers throughout the season. Indiana defeated Cleveland five times this year, resulting in the Cavs losing 50% of their home games against Indiana.
Spida's 35-point performance was the only silver lining for the Cavaliers on Monday, as Tyrese Haliburton's 31 points and Pascal Siakam's 21 were enough to down the No. 1 seed in the East.
