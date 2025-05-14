"Donovan Mitchell went to 4 straight cancuns" - LeBron James fans bring up receipts as Cavs crash out of 2025 NBA Playoffs

Long before his days with the LA Lakers, LeBron James was the franchise cornerstone for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following another premature postseason exit, fans of the 21-time All-Star shined a light on some poorly-aged takes regarding his old team.

LeBron's history with the Cavs is bumpy, to say the least. He was a hometown kid deemed a savior for the franchise back in 2003. While he blossomed into an all-time talent, the organization was unable to put the proper pieces around him. This led to LeBron leaving in 2010, though he'd return four years later and eventually deliver the Cavaliers a championship.

Since his second departure from Cleveland, fans have rallied behind Donovan Mitchell as the team's new star. He's performed well for the franchise, but hasn't accumulated the postseason success the team has hoped. This has resulted in fans digging up old remarks trying to put the All-Star guard ahead of LeBron James.

LeBron fans continue to bombard the comment section to bash this notion of Mitchell being above LeBron in any sense.

"Bron ain’t ever get gentlemen swept after winning 60 games," one fan said.

"LMAOOOOOOOOOO YOU CANT MAKE IT UP," another fan said.

"Hali saved basketball discourse," said one fan.

Mitchell and the Cavs entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East, but their run came to an end in the semifinal round at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James tips cap to Tyrese Haliburton after eliminating the Cleveland Cavaliers

Similar to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James' postseason aspirations also ended prematurely this year. The new-look LA Lakers finished as the No. 3 seed in the West, but failed to get out of the first round. They were sent home in five games by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following their elimination, it was revealed that LeBron suffered an MCL injury. Now laid up recovering, the star forward finds himself indulging in the rest of the NBA postseason. Among the matchups he was tapped into was Game 5 between the Pacers and Cavaliers.

After Indiana's win, LeBron James took to social media to praise Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. He loved what he saw from him in the series, and jabbed at the recent player poll that dubbed him the league's most overrated talent.

In this series with the Cavs, Haliburton averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. His best outing came in the series-clinching victory, as he erupted for 31 points and eight assists to put the Cavs away for good.

