"Donovan's dad works for the Mets ... Donovan loves the Knicks" - Former Boston Celtics coach claims he would like Donovan Mitchell to join New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell has been linked with the New York Knicks all summer. The Knicks are trying their best to acquire Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Former Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino has said that the Jazz star loves New York and wants him to join the Knicks.

Pitino, who coached Mitchell in Louisville, responded to questions from reporters about his former player during a zoom call, per NJ.com. The Hall of Famer said that Mitchell would love to play for the Knicks due to his family connection. The three-time All-Star grew up in New York, and his family still lives there.

"Donovan's dad works for the Mets; his mom obviously works at Greenwich Country Day," Pitino said. "Donovan loves the Knicks; Donovan loves being around his mom, his sister, his dad. Donovan works out for Chris Brickley, who also played for me in New York City."

He added:

"Donovan would treasure; he would love to be a New York Knick. But that being said, things have to work out. I'm hoping, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that he becomes a Knick. It would be very special for me as his coach to see him in a Knicks uniform, as an ex-Knicks coach."

Before coaching Louisville from 2001 to 2017, Pitino was an assistant coach for the Knicks from 1983 to 1985. He became the team's coach from 1987 to 1989. He also coached the Celtics from 1997 to 2001.

Mitchell spent two years in Louisville before getting drafted 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2017. The Jazz acquired him on draft day in exchange for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles. In five seasons in Utah, Mitchell has led the Jazz to as many playoff appearances.

Can Knicks acquire Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The New York Knicks are desperate to add Donovan Mitchell and pair him with newly signed free agent Jalen Brunson. The Knicks have reportedly offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five first-round picks for Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

There were several reports earlier this month that the Jazz wanted around six or seven first-round picks. They received five first-round picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert earlier this offseason. If the Jazz succeeds in trading Mitchell, they would be in a full-blown rebuild.

Are there other teams interested in Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The New York Knicks are not the only team interested in acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to Ian Begley of SNY.com, three teams have contacted the Jazz regarding Mitchell. The teams were the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge received two offers he likes. The Jazz and Knicks were rumored to be on a 'stalemate' due to the number of picks Ainge is trying to acquire.

