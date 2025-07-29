  • home icon
"Dope": LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Chris Paul before sunrise grind ahead of potential last dance

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:10 GMT
"Dope": LeBron James fires off message to Chris Paul before sunrise grind ahead of potential last dance

LA Lakers star LeBron James will have a fellow 40-year-old rival in Los Angeles this season after Chris Paul rejoined the Clippers. The forward sent a heartfelt message to CP3 ahead of a potential last dance as he prepared for a workout session before sunrise on Tuesday.

Paul returned to Los Angeles after eight years this offseason and donned the jersey in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Official first look… CP3 back in Clipper threads 🧵❤️," the caption read.
Bron reshared this post on his story and captioned it with a short message to Paul.

"This is dope!! Happiness written all over his face!! Congrats @CP3 🔥🔥," James wrote.

LBJ shared his message to CP3 before his sunrise grind, as his following story had three words and a 4:00 A.M. timestamp.

"Let’s get it 👑," James remarked.
LeBron James congratulates Chris Paul and posts a pre-work out story (Source: Instagram/LeBron James)
LeBron James congratulates Chris Paul and posts a pre-work out story (Source: Instagram/LeBron James)

Paul is reported to retire after the 2025-26 season and is set to spend his final year with the team where he made his mark. A big part of the Lob City Clippers era, the veteran guard now returns to L.A., joining a seasoned squad for one last run.

Paul will join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Nicolas Batum and Bradley Beal, to name a few. If they can stay healthy, they could be a real threat in the West.

LeBron James heads into the final year of his Lakers contract. The four-time NBA champion will team up with Luka Doncic and hopes to chase a fifth ring this season.

Warriors icon Stephen Curry hails LeBron James and Chris Paul as the smartest players he’s ever seen

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has etched his name into the history books for changing the game of basketball. Deemed as one of the greatest shooters of all time, Curry hailed LeBron James and Chris Paul as the smartest players during an interview with Complex.

"Between CP and Bron, those two, and it's the way they play obviously, and the way they talk. The way they can kind of orchestrate an offense, like control it," Curry said (12:39 onwards). "Bron's like the one that controls the tempo the greatest. CP is the one who, in every possession, he knows what he's trying to get out of it, and at his peak, he was just insane."
youtube-cover

In the league since the early 2000s, Bron and CP3 continue to lead by example despite being the only 40-year-olds in the league today.

