Doris Burke makes strange admission on live broadcast about kissing Domantas Sabonis' doll

ESPN announcer Doris Burke made a wild admission on a live broadcast, revealing that she has a Domantas Sabonis doll at home she would kiss good night every night.

Thata left social media in a bit of a shocker amid the Sacramento Kings en route trouncing the LA Lakers for the fourth time this season. Burke was one of the commentators calling the game from the sidelines when she made the shocking revelation in the third quarter.

A timeout was called with 1:52 left in the third stretch as Sacramento led 82-70. Sabonis was on the big screen as the team huddled up for a quick game plan when Burke made her strange admission:

"I have a Domantas Sabonis doll at home that I have to kiss good night every night."

On the game front, Sabonis had a triple-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Kings led LA 114-100. The Kings eventually won 120-109 to complete a series sweep against the Lakers.

Kings coach Mike Brown says Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox are All-NBA material

Kings coach Mike Brown called out the glaring snub after Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were not picked for the All-Star Weekend, telling Andscape's Marc J. Spears:

"It's clear to anyone who watches the NBA and Kings basketball that De'Aaron and Domantas should have been selected for this year's All-Star game.

"They are playing at an unbelievably elite level, Domantas establishing historic numbers with his double-doubles and De'Aaron setting a new career mark for 3-point field goals. Every year, there are deserving players left off the team but, to me, this is truly a glaring wrongdoing."

Sabonis continued to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with, setting a franchise record for 47 triple-doubles in a row, breaking Jerry Lucas' double-double mark of 46 set in the 1967-68 season.

In the 129-94 win against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier, the Lithuanian ended the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal. This season, Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in 64 games.

His scintillating run sees Sacramento 38-27 in the West and make a dash for the playoffs.