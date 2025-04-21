"Dorkiest, corniest dynasty" - NBA fans berate Jaylen Brown's Harry Potter jab at Orlando Magic

On Sunday, NBA fans berated the Boston Celtics after their 103-86 win over the Orlando Magic at the TD Garden. The jibes stemmed from Jaylen Brown's Harry Potter comments toward the Florida outfit, which angered many. Fans went after him on X (formerly Twitter) as the Celtics snatched Game 1 in Massachusetts.

Sports Center reported Brown's comment on social media after the game, which earned a reaction from many. The Celtics star was seen referencing Harry Potter while talking about his opponents, as he suggested that the team didn't have any magic in them:

"They the Magic but they know who really got the magic over here, no Harry Potter," Brown was quoted saying.

This comment angered many fans who took to the comments section to voice their discontent. One fan in particular was not amused by the Potter reference, as he labelled Brown and his team as "dorks":

"The Celtics will be the dorkiest, corniest sports dynasty in history," he wrote.

Other fans chimed in to lament the reigning Finals MVP, as his comments were not taken kindly:

"God this guy is a bozo," commented another user.

"Weirdest and unflowiest bar I’ve ever heard," wrote an unimpressed fan.

"Dumbest quote I’ve ever read," expressed a third.

Despite many hating on him for his snarky Harry Potter comments, a few showed their support for Jaylen Brown:

"If SGA or Ant said this, the glaze would be insane. And to be fair, he said this in a mic’d up moment," wrote one fan.

"Brown is a legend," expressed another.

"Well said!!!" commented a third.

Despite his jab earning him the wrath of many, Brown and the Celtics lived up to his analogy of the Magic, who were unable to put up much fight in Game 1. The Celtics will host the Orlando outfit in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Derrick White is the hero against the Orlando Magic as the reigning champions take home Game 1

The 2024-25 NBA playoffs are finally in full swing as all competing teams have played their first games. The reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, played their first game last night and emerged victorious, defeating the Orlando Magic convincingly.

Derrick White was the star for the Celtics, dropping 30 points to help down the Magic and Paolo Banchero, who had 36 points on the night. White made 10 of his 18 field goal attempts and sinked 7 of his 12 attempted threes. The guard also had a 100% free-throw percentage, making all three of his free-throw attempts.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown chipped in with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Payton Pritchard scored 19 points off the bench.

