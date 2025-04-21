"Dorkiest, corniest dynasty" - NBA fans berate Jaylen Brown's Harry Potter jab at Orlando Magic

Jaylen Brown was mic'd up during Game 1 of the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic. Just like any other NBA player feeling the competitive juices flowing, Brown served up a witty sound bite that was caught by the mic:

"They the Magic but they know who really got the magic over here, no Harry Potter," Brown said during the game.

This Brown quote drew the ire of some NBA fans online:

"The Celtics will be the dorkiest, corniest sports dynasty in history," one fan said.

"weirdest and unflowiest bar i’ve ever heard," another fan said.

"When it sounds better in your head than out loud lol," another fan commented.

"Bro expected a Don Demarco with a throwaway K-shine Bar smh," another fan stated.

While some netizens expressed disappointment with Brown's quip, others took the side of the reigning Finals MVP in this situation:

"It’s corny, but they finna 4-0 them so it makes sense," one netizen said.

"I miss when people liked having fun man. Everybody gotta be HARD everybody gotta be TUFF everybody gotta be SERIOUS. All. The. Time. No room for being goofy or silly or corny or cheesy or punny. A little levity never hurts," another netizen asserted.

As far as Celtics fans are concerned, there was nothing corny about the Celtics' 103-86 win over the Magic on Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead. Though Brown had a less-than-explosive performance with 16 points, he filled the stat sheet with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Jaylen Brown provides key update on nagging knee injury as Round 1 series kicks off

While the Celtics are favored to win this first-round series against the Magic, some observers continue to express concerns regarding the right knee injury that has bothered Brown for some time.

After the game, Brown provided an update on the status of his knee and his overall mobility:

"I’m feeling a lot better, moving a lot better,” Brown told MassLive's Souichi Terada. “So I think that’s great. I think some people have definitely been praying for me over the last couple weeks or whatever and I’m feeling a lot better. Just take it one day at a time."

Brown also acknowledged that the Celtics have more work to do, as their first-round opponent "is not going to go away."

