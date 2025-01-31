"Doubtful" - NBA fans react to Jimmy Butler being linked to Pelicans in blockbuster trade deal

Ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA Trade Deadline, it seems only a matter of time before Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat part ways. With Butler currently serving an indefinite suspension without pay, Miami is eager to find a deal that works. Although Butler has made it clear that he would prefer to land in Phoenix, reports have emerged indicating that other teams are interested in the six-time All-Star.

On Friday, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that in addition to Phoenix, Golden State, and Philadelphia, New Orleans are interested in trading for the veteran forward.

Despite acquiring Dejounte Murray this offseason, the team has struggled to find consistency this year, much like they have throughout the Brandon Ingram-Zion Williamson era. With injuries largely defining the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans may shake things up between now and the Feb. 6 deadline.

As Fischer wrote:

“A new team has emerged as a potential trade suitor for Jimmy Butler. The New Orleans Pelicans have this week registered interest in trading for Butler, league sources tell The Stein Line.”

Acquiring Butler won't help the Pelicans immediately, as they sit in 14th place in the Western Conference. If the team is confident that they can sign Butler to a new deal this summer, they could get a jumpstart on revamping their roster before the Feb. 6 deadline without having to wait for the offseason ahead.

NBA fans were quick to react to the news:

"Jimmy gonna bully Zion to lose weight," - One wrote.

"Lol why do i feel like Pelicans emerging in Butler sweepstakes is so random?" - Another added.

"They love washed up stars huh," - Another replied.

Others weighed in on the logistics of a potential trade:

"Does a Jimmy for Zion 1-1 trade work? As a Heat fan I'm curious to see what we could do with a player like Zion here to try and mold into a more dedicated and complete player," - One asked.

"The only way New Orleans could make the money work is by adding Herb Jones to the deal and that would make no sense for them," - Another wrote.

"Doubtful. They're likely a third team to facilitate the trade. I don't think there's a chance Jimmy suits up for them, anyway," - One theorized.

Looking at the details surrounding a potential Jimmy Butler trade between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans

Given the news that the New Orleans Pelicans are getting into the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, the big question now is what a potential deal between the two teams could look like.

Given the fact that Butler is making $48.7 million this season and, assuming he opts into the $52 million final-year deal next season, any potential deal between the Heat and the Pelicans would almost certainly have to include Brandon Ingram.

Since the Pelicans front office and Ingram failed to reach an agreement on a potential extension for the former Most Improved Player, his name has continued to pop up in trade talks.

Of course, throughout the Jimmy Butler trade saga, the Heat have made it known that they want draft assets and players on short-term deals, given that they're hoping to make waves in what's expected to be a star-studded free agency before the 2026-27 season.

With Ingram on an expiring deal, the big question is whether Miami are interested in trading for Ingram and then re-signing him. Given that the trade deadline is right around the corner, it seems as though it's only a matter of time before Pat Riley and Co. part ways with Jimmy Butler.

