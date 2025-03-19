"DPOY is a joke then" - NBA fans react to Draymond Green's late surge in Defensive Player of the Year odds amid 15-2 GSW streak

As the Golden State Warriors continue to surge, Draymond Green is starting to receive high praise for his work on the defensive end. This has resulted in him entering the conversation for a seasonal award, which was not met with a warm reception by fans.

Adding Jimmy Butler at the deadline breathed new life into the Warriors in a variety of ways. Steph Curry has looked rejuvenated, and Green is an engaged on the floor as he's looked in some time. He's back to serving the Swiss Armyknife role he thrived in during Golden State's peak years as a dynasty.

In the midst of their 15-2 streak since the trade, Draymond Green's odds for Defensive Player of the Year have skyrocketed. While he isn't a favorite to win the award, fans are displeased to see such a drastic change from one small portion of the season.

Injuries also play a big factor in Green's DPOY odds going up in recent weeks. Victor Wembanyama and Jaren Jackson Jr. were two of the heavy favorites, but both are now on track to being ineligible. Because of this, it's allowed guys like Green to work their way into the conversation.

Draymond Green speaks on his case for Defensive Player of the Year

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors continued their impressive streak by taking down the Milwaukee Bucks. Draymond Green was a major catalyst in the win, putting together one of his best defensive showings of the year.

Green only scored three points but impacted the game in other ways. He managed to grab 10 rebounds, come up with two steals and block four shots.

After the game, Draymond Green was asked about DPOY and if he feels he has a case for it. He admitted he'd like to win the award again and believes he's in the mix this season.

"Especially with Wemby going down, seemed like he had it won," Green said. "And now, it's right there. So one million percent I have a case and I'll continue to build that case in these next 13 games."

Aside from his counting stats, Green's biggest impact against the Bucks was his defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP struggled offensively against the Warriors, and the veteran big man played a key part in that. When Green was his primary defender, Giannis shot 0-for-7 from the field and scored just three points (all from the free-throw line).

Seeing that numerous players have been building a case all year, Green has some strong competition when it comes to DPOY. That said, with how he's looked as of late, he certainly belongs in the conversation in these final weeks.

