"Draft Bronny and get LeBron there" - Pistons fans mock Detroit's $130 million roster for missing every shot at once in pregame video

The Detroit Pistons have tied the NBA single-season record for consecutive losses at 26 after losing to the Brooklyn Nets 126-115 on Saturday to equal the record held by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

While there are various factors contributing to the streak, a six-second video has been highlighted as a perfect representation of the Pistons' challenging season.

As the Detroit Pistons went through their pregame warmups, a video captured them collectively missing shots at once. Adding to the unfortunate sequence, big man Isaiah Stewart failed to convert a point-blank hook shot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A fan put forth the idea that the Pistons should consider drafting Bronny James, as LeBron James has expressed interest in joining a team where his son is playing, with the intention of providing guidance and support.

Expand Tweet

Some fans were just in awe of how the Pistons missed at once.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Detroit Pistons shoot a league-worst 33.4% from 3-point range. They score 109.2 points per game, which is third-worst in the league. They commit 16.5 turnovers per game, which is second-worst.

Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 22.4 points and 7.1 assists per game this season, and Ausar Thompson, who has averages of 9.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 1.1 blocks, are probably the only two bright spots in Detroit's season.

Detroit Pistons owner calls "sell the team" chants ridiculous

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has responded to the "sell the team" chants amid the team's historic losing streak. Gores, who has been the owner since 2015, expressed his frustration with the chants in an interview with beat reporters, calling them "ridiculous" and emphasizing that, apart from winning more games, the organization is dedicated to bringing the best to Detroit.

Expand Tweet

He highlighted the team's community involvement and the significant impact they have made outside of basketball:

"Other than winning — and we should win more games — we do a lot in the community. Players, the organization, we do a lot in the community. If you put aside winning, we've made a very big difference in the community. That means a lot to me.

“We're doing multibillion-dollar things outside of (basketball). I understand the fans being upset, but it's a ridiculous thought."

Gores indicated that significant changes are forthcoming, although he did not provide specific details.

"We do have to change something. I can't tell you what it exactly is. We're diving in pretty hard. We're probably two weeks ahead of you guys,” he said.

"What's for sure is that change is coming. We're not right, right now. We have to add and delete. We're on it already. We will make changes. We will make them. We don't know exactly what they'll be yet.”