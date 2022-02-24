DraftKings promo code gives insane 150-1 NBA, NHL odds bonus this week

As the calendar approaches March, bettors can get started with this DraftKings promo code. Therefore, this offer is going to be especially important for NBA and NHL fans.

New users who sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $5 or more will get 150-1 NBA or NHL odds with this DraftKings promo code. This promo unlocks an offer for bettors to bet $1 on any NBA or NHL team's moneyline and potentially win $150 in free bets.

It's going to be a crazy busy weekend in sports with the NBA returning on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies are several of the featured teams when action returns. Expect electrifying action as teams have roughly 20 games remaining in their schedules.

All-Star MVP Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum are just a few of the NBA's superstars who will see action on Thursday.

As a result, the NBA and NHL regular seasons are about to start heating up as teams jockey for a spot in the playoffs.

This promo code provides bettors with a low-risk, high-reward boost on a wide variety of games. Let's take a deeper dive into the details behind this offer and how new players can claim it.

Click here to sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code for 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL game. Bet $1 to win $150 in free bets.

Boost the Odds With DraftKings Promo Code

Add more thrill to NBA games with the latest promo code. [Photo: Sporting News]

First things first, let's talk about how new users can cash in on this 150-1 odds boost. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code.

From there, sign up and make a minimum deposit to unlock this odds boost. Players can bet $1 on any NHL or NBA team's moneyline to win $150 in free bets. That's a 150-1 odds boost and there are dozens of games to choose from.

The $150 in free bets will be distributed as six $25 free bets that will be valid for one week after your original wager settles. These free bets can be used on almost anything.

In other words, if you win $150 in free bets on an NHL game, you can turn around and use those free bets on NHL, NBA, college basketball, or anything in between.

How to Use This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up with this promo code only takes a few minutes. Here's a beat-by-beat walkthrough to help you get started:

Click here to begin the registration process and this DraftKings promo code will be automatically applied.

Input basic information to create an account and make a deposit of $5+.

Place a $1 moneyline wager on any NBA or NHL team. Winners will earn $150 in free bets.

New players are eligible for this boost in a wide variety of states, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

This 150-1 odds boost is only redeemable with this promo code. However, existing users can still grab a handful of boosts and bonuses. There is a constant stream of odds boosts each day.

Not to mention, they are always updating the Promos page with new types of offers for all players. This could be anything from Same Game Parlays to Bet + Get offers.

