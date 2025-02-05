Drake disses LeBron James in live concert, switches up lyrics for "Non-Stop"

Drake and LeBron James were once close friends, often publicly showing admiration for each other. However, recent events indicate a rift between the two. This tension became even more apparent when Drake altered the lyrics of his hit song “Non-Stop,” which originally referenced LeBron.

Drake modified the lyrics of Non-Stop during the first stop of his "The Anita Max Wynn Tour" in Perth, Australia. The original line – “How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?” was changed to:

“How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man.”

During the heated feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, fans worldwide picked sides between the two artists. LeBron James made his stance clear by attending Lamar’s Juneteenth concert and enthusiastically rapping along to “Not Like Us” (a track dissing Drake).

Subsequently, the Canadian rapper unfollowed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar on Instagram and called out James for his betrayal in his track, Fighting Irish.

Fans react to Drake’s recent dig at LeBron James

Social media blew up instantly after Drake performed “Non-Stop” with the changed lyrics. A majority of the fans following both stars sided with LeBron James for this beef.

Certain users decided to troll the five-time Grammy award winner by pointing out that Drake had a tattoo of LeBron.

“Canadian Biracial w/ LeBron tatted on his body while having a living father,” a user wrote on X.

“He tatted on you bruh lol,” another user wrote.

Others criticized him for this "cringe" move, suggesting that altering the lyrics had no impact.

“Bro thinks we care either he can’t change them considering it only has one meaning,” @aykeepitabuck wrote.

“Cringe af,” @tjbari__ slammed the artist.

“OMG he's so corny,” @MrNostalgiaYT pointed out.

“That doesn't even make any sense anymore,” @PatrickBelcher_ wrote.

Neither has publicly addressed their feud. It’ll be interesting to see whether LeBron James responds to Drake’s latest move or chooses to ignore it.

Some users rightly pointed out that James would be too preoccupied to concern himself with such trivial matters. Instead, his attention is fully on the basketball world, where his team just orchestrated one of the most stunning trades in NBA history by acquiring Luka Doncic.

