Drake drops massive hint about 'sleeping in Pistons locker room' with Cade Cunningham Crocs

Cade Cunningham's improved play this season has seen his popularity soar amongst NBA fans, but he might have reached a new level after rap star Drake dropped his name in one of his new songs, "Shopping Spree". The leaked track mentions both Cunningham and the Pistons, making fans curious.

Ad

Drake has made a name for himself with his music, but has built relationships with players across the NBA, including fellow Canadien Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Drake is a familiar face at Scotiabank Arena when the Toronto Raptors are in town as well. Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham could be the latest star to have been acknowledged by Drake in his music.

Drake took to his Instagram on Thursday night to all but confirm Cade Cunningham's inclusion in "Shopping Spree". The rapper posted a picture of him sitting in Cunningham's locker, with the star's Crocs also in frame, confirming the leaked lyrics.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cade Cunningham's inclusion in Drake's newest song is another step in his journey to cement himself as one of the league's best players. Cunningham endured multiple losing seasons that saw his Pistons at the bottom of the standings, but he and new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff have rebounded and are looking to make noise in the postseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cade Cunningham joins a long list of NBA players to be name-dropped in Drake songs

"Shopping Spree" includes a name drop for Cade Cunningham, but it isn't the first time that Drake has included the name of an NBA player in his music. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Vince Carter and even Allen Iverson have had their names included in Drake songs. The rapper prides himself on his connections throughout the NBA world, even participating in the All-Star Celebrity game multiple times.

Ad

Drake's connection to basketball and its stars goes beyond simply name-dropping players on his tracks. NBA stars, including Gilgeous-Alexander, have joined Drake on stage at his concerts and other social events, even interacting with the rap star during games, exchanging light jabs with one another during stoppages in the game.

Cunningham has grown into one of the NBA's rising stars, and Drake's acknowledgement of him in a new song shows that the rest of the world is beginning to recognize his talent. While Cunningham has led the Pistons to a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, a deep playoff run could propel him even further into the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More