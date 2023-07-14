Hip-hop artist Drake has always been a big basketball fan. However, he is taking things to the next level. It recently came out that he will be offering his home to a college team to hold practice.

With the start of the college season just around the corner, every NCAA team is preparing for the 2024 campaign. That being said, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats will be doing it in style. During a recent interview, the longtime coach let out that his team is going to be practicing at Drake's home.

"We're practicing at Drake's. He's on tour so he's not going to be there."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports John Calipari says the Kentucky men’s basketball team will be practicing at Drake’s house today

Last season, Kentucky finished with an overall record of 22-12. This landed them a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament. They were able to knock off Providence in the first round, but their run came to an end in round two after being beat by Kansas St.

Blue Chips @UKBlueChips The Kentucky Basketball Team has arrived at Drake’s $100M Mansion aka “The Embassy”

Drake has iconic moment with Kentucky basketball program

It is not surprising to see Drake offer his home to the Kentucky men's team. In the past, he's had a close relationship with coach John Calipari and the program.

Looking back, the record-selling artist had one of his funniest moments with the Kentucky team. Years ago, he thought it would be a good idea to suit up and join the group for a day.

Along with sitting in on a team meeting, the Canada legend thought it would be a good idea to take the floor as well. He harmlessly hopped in their warmup lines, but things did not go as planned.

When it came time to do something, he lined up a three-point shot. This got the crowd excited, until he airballed. They swung the ball back to him for redemption, but he couldn't get an elbow jumper to fall either.

It's not every day that college players get to enjoy practice in a $100 million home on a custom court. Given who the place belongs to, it is sure to be a moment that the group will never forget.

Blue Chips @UKBlueChips In Coach Cal’s postgame press conference, he says that Drake gave him the keys to his house and the Kentucky Basketball team will be practicing there tomorrow

