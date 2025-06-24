Drake sends love to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as OKC star caps greatest Canadian season ever with Finals MVP

OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received love from fellow Canadian Drake after his NBA championship win with the Thunder on Sunday. His title win, along with his MVP award, the scoring title and the Finals MVP recognition, capped off the greatest Canadian season ever. This sensational campaign earned him a heartfelt message from Drake.
Sharing a couple of stories honoring his fellow countryman, Drake congratulated SGA by posting a graphic of his accolades from this season. The picture listed all his honors, dubbing it the "greatest individual season in NBA history."
"2 is a guyyyy," Drake wrote captioning the story.
Drake posted another story shortly, sharing an animated clip of all 70 field goals made by SGA during the NBA Finals. The video, first shared by The Ringer, showed SGA's attempts in the seven-game series and featured a message. "Congrats to SGA and OKC."
The rapper showed love to SGA who enjoyed arguably the greatest NBA season by a Canadian player. This mantle was previously held by Steve Nash, who won the MVP in back-to-back seasons.
However, with SGA's exploits, it's safe to assume that he has usurped the former Suns guard, especially adding an NBA title and a Finals MVP to his collection. Gilgeous-Alexander joined Jordan, Kareem and Shaq as the only players to win the NBA title, Finals MVP and scoring title in the season.
That makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's season the greatest by a Canadian in the NBA, with the 26-year-old yet to enter his prime.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives glowing praise from fellow Canadian Steve Nash: "He’s an amazing example"
After the Thunder's first title win in 46 years, former NBA MVP Steve Nash gave glowing praise to SGA for his success with OKC. The Thunder guard became the first Canadian to win the Finals MVP award and led his team to the NBA crown, something Nash couldn't/
Speaking to TSN.ca after the Thunder's Game 7 win, Nash had nothing but praise for SGA, referring to him as "an amazing example":
"You can only imagine and get excited about all the kids around the world, but in particular Canadians that will be affected so positively. ... the way he carries himself, by the way he executes and commits to his profession, it’s remarkable, and he’s an amazing example for everybody out there, not just kids," Nash explained.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's triumph with the Thunder strengthens his case as the best Canadian in the NBA.
