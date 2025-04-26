Drake stoked after pocketing $1,026,871 as Anthony Edwards & Co. crush LeBron James’ Lakers in Game 3

Drake was exhilarated after the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves destroyed the LeBron James-led LA Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. The popstar is well known for promoting sports gambling on his platform and is an avid spokesperson for the online gambling website, Stake.

Ad

On Saturday, he shared a screenshot of the profit he earned from the Timberwolves vs Lakers game on Friday. The popstar had bet $622,346.31 on the Anthony Edwards-led squad and cashed out with $1,026,871.42 after their win.

Drake shares his earnings from the Lakers vs Timberwolves game 3. (Credits: @champagnepapi/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Timberwolves have now taken a 2-1 lead in the series. With Luka Doncic dealing with the stomach bug before Game 3, the Lakers started the first quarter weak. The Wolves were easily getting paint touches and creating great looks for their players at the wings and ended the quarter with a 26-32 score.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, JJ Redick adjusted the game plan and gave his players a fighting chance as LeBron James exploded in the second quarter, bagging in 16 points. The Purple and Gold finished the second strong and with a 32-22 run.

Unfortunately, Doncic's struggles with the illness increased as the game progressed and his usage rate declined. Anthony Edwards feasted on his opposition's weak points as he drew in double teams on his drives to provide his teammates with wide-open looks from downtown or at the baseline.

Ad

Ultimately, the turnovers and second chance shots led to the Lakers' demise and lost them the matchup with a final score of 116-104. Edwards scored 29 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out eight assists while LeBron James led the chart on the other side with 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

"The most fun I’ve had": Anthony Edwards reveals his thoughts on Game 3 win after stellar performance

On Friday, Anthony Edwards and company secured a crucial win in their first-round series. After the game, the Timberwolves star attended a post-game conference where he stated the game to be the most fun he has had at the Target Center.

Ad

"It was so loud today when Ju (Julius Randle) scored his first basket, it was so loud in there, I couldn't hear a play. I couldn't hear what play we was in, I couldn't hear Rudy (Gobert) saying, 'Screen left, set.' I couldn't hear nothing," Edwards said. "It was so loud in there. That was probably the most fun I’ve had in Target Center, for sure."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Lakers and Timberwolves will clash again in Game 4 on Sunday at the Target Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More