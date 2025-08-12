"Drama queen with a huge unrealistic ego way": Warriors fans erupt as Jonathan Kuminga contract standoff turns ugly

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga made it clear this offseason that he has no intentions of staying with the team long-term.ESPN's report on Monday suggested that Kuminga prefers the $7.9 million qualifying offer to the two-year $45 million deal the team offered him. San Francisco Standard beat writer Danny Emerman added that the two sides haven't had contact in several weeks.Emerman published an article on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source saying that Kuminga and the Warriors are at an impasse. Negotiations could wind up being stretched out over the weeks to come.NBA fans reacted to it.&quot;Jonathan Kuminga is a drama queen with a huge unrealistic ego way above his head,&quot; a fan wrote.FieryTrendingX @FieryTrendingXLINKJonathan Kuminga is a drama queen with a huge unrealistic ego way above his head #DubNation #Warriors #NBA&quot;Take Malik Monk and a 2031 first and be done with it, Golden State!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;man he throwing his career away,&quot; one fan tweeted.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;This screams “CHICAGO BULL,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Kuminga will be a King soon,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Just trade him, yall don’t want him and he don’t wanna be with yall,&quot; another fan commented.Kuminga is seemingly in no rush to finalize an extension. Based on his lack of interest in the team's two-year $45 million offer, he's likely prepared to enter the season on a one-year qualifying deal. That would also allow him to hit free agency next summer.Meanwhile, Golden State is expected look to make headway on a new deal in the coming weeks. While Kuminga is a valuable rotational piece, a deal would allow the team to potentially move him to a contender before the trade deadline.ESPN's Anthony Slater shares update on Jonathan Kuminga negotiationsWhile Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors still have time to figure things out before the Oct. 1 deadline when qualifying offers expire, time is ticking.According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, part of Golden State's pitch to him was that a two-year $45 million deal would be easy to trade after the January deadline.However, Kuminga isn't interested in a team-friendly deal that would leave his fate in the Warriors' hands. He reportedly prefers either a three-year $82 million contract, or a one-year qualifying offer which would allow him to veto any potential trades next season.&quot;As of this past weekend, there had been no movement toward a compromise,&quot; Slater wrote on Monday.&quot;So, everything sits in the same spot it did 10 days ago. The Warriors have not upped their offer, and Kuminga has indicated to those close to him that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than the Warriors' current pitch. Something has to give before the Oct. 1 deadline.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Golden State and Kuminga reaches an agreement before next season starts.