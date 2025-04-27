"Dray got bro washing dishes and folding laundry": Fans go berserk after Draymond Green mocks Jalen Green with nail paint gesture

Tempers flared following the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday as Draymond Green and Jalen Green found themselves in a heated postgame exchange. A video that quickly went viral on social media captured the Rockets' guard visibly furious after being provoked by Draymond.

Ad

The incident began when Draymond pointed at his nails, seemingly mocking Jalen Green for putting nail paint. Despite Jalen having words for the Warriors veteran, Draymond kept his cool, responding with the playful gesture. The tension escalated when Jalen Green was later seen making a gun gesture in response.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fiery exchange sent social media into a frenzy, with fans weighing in on the altercation and sharing strong reactions to the postgame antics following the Warriors' hard-fought win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Draymond going to get knocked out one day he’s lucky he’s another Stephen Jackson who gives money to the hood getting happily extorted," a fan commented.

"I’m crying too LMFAO! Man is always stirring the pot," a commented another fan.

Ad

"This deadass the funniest shi I ever seen Dray a demon," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jalen gotta go ask draya whats for dinner and stfu," said another user.

"Dray got bro washing dishes and folding laundry," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jalen Green you lost this battle bra. Even your own teammates & coaches looking at you side eyed," wrote another user.

Draymond Green outplays Jalen Green in Game 3

After erupting for 38 points in Game 2, Jalen Green was largely neutralized in Game 3 as the Warriors successfully contained the Rockets' guard. Green was limited to just nine points, shooting 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, making him a minimal factor in the contest.

On the other hand, while Draymond Green didn’t make a significant impact offensively, he was a force on the defensive end. The Warriors' veteran delivered a gritty performance, finishing with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks, anchoring Golden State's defense throughout the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.