"Dray & showboating, front-running... No sweat; No hope for Griz" - Skip Bayless remains unperturbed despite the Warriors' shock blowout loss against the Memphis Grizzlies

NBA analyst Skip Bayless shared his take on Draymond Green's antics during the Golden State Warriors' blowout loss against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5. The 70-year-old has not backed away from extending his support for the Grizzlies this season.

However, since Ja Morant got injured in Game 2, the veteran analyst has not been very optimistic about the young team. Despite missing out on their star player, the Grizzlies handed the Dubs a blowout loss in Game 5.

At one point, the team from Memphis had a massive 52 point lead. Bayless was asked about Stephen Curry's style of play in the build-up to the game. He replied by saying, 'Whoop that trick', which has been kind of an anthem for the Grizzlies.

The players took it personally and played really well and so the stadium staff did their end of the bargain and played 'Whoop That Trick' during the game. Draymond Green joined the home fans and danced to the beat. Skip Bayless, one of the most active sports analysts on Twitter, shared his thoughts on the same. His tweet read:

"Draymond, out of this blowout, is jumping up and down on the bench mocking celebrating Memphis fans. As he says, "We're not Minnesota. We feel comfortable against Memphis." Dray & showboating, front-running Dubs have G6 back home. No sweat. No hope for Griz. See you Friday, Dray

The Grizzlies still trail the series 3-2, but they are not a side that is going to let go off without a fight. They have played some great basketball in this series and have made things extremely difficult for the Warriors.

Ja Morant is certainly a pivotal part of the franchise, but the Grizzlies have been able to achieve great success even without him in the lineup.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



Also, is there anyone more confident than Draymond Green?



( : @BenGolliver)

They really performed "Whoop that trick" in Steph's face during a timeout 🤣Also, is there anyone more confident than Draymond Green? They really performed "Whoop that trick" in Steph's face during a timeout 🤣Also, is there anyone more confident than Draymond Green? 😭(🎥: @BenGolliver) https://t.co/c3uL74CytU

The likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane are all capable players that can lead the team to wins. Game 6 will be played at the Chase Center, which will be loud and rooting for their team to close out the series. However, the Grizzlies will be looking to somehow tie the series and take things back to Memphis for a Game 7.

Memphis Grizzlies hand the Dubs a blowout loss in Game 5

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five

Game 5 was a must-win game for the Memphis Grizzlies as they were on the brink of elimination. They showed up when it mattered the most and brought in their best performance against the Warriors' side.

Right from the tip-off, the Grizzlies took control of the game. They registered a ten-point lead in the first quarter itself, courtesy of some brilliant offensive basketball from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz GO GET ONE DB GO GET ONE DB https://t.co/SYuQcvdEve

The Memphis Grizzlies kept on pilling points and the Warriors were unable to respond to that as the young team were determined to bag a win on the night. At halftime, the Grizzlies had a 27 point lead and scored a franchise playoff high of 77 points. Nothing the Warriors did was working as they kept making baskets to solidify their lead.

The Warriors realized that the game had gone past their control and decided to give their bench players a chance. However, the Memphis Grizzlies continued playing hard as they wanted to make a statement with a win. The game ended 134-95 and the team from Memphis kept their playoff hopes alive.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz yall know his name 🦄 yall know his name 🦄 https://t.co/aMPZXhSYuW

Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points each in the game. A total of seven players from the Memphis Grizzlies scored in double figures, indicating that the result was because of team effort.

Going forward, Memphis will have to continue playing in a similarly aggressive style. That is the only way they can get the better of the Warriors team who have the experience of playing in such situations.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar