"Dray out here studying the wrong hook" - Draymond Green spotted at Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford has fans trolling him

Draymond Green was in attendance at 'Undefeated. Undisputed. Unprecedented.' to watch the undisputed welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Check out the photo of Draymond Green's appearance below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to the news by trolilng the Golden State Warriors star, who punched Jordan Poole during training camp prior to the 2022-2023 season. @OnBallSteph stated:

"Dray out here studying the wrong hook"

@ice_mo11 responded:

"He wants to learn couple moves to try in the training camp."

@DecNFT stated:

"Draymond finally watching the fight 🤔"

@BettorVision claimed:

"Draymond called next."

@DoctorEthereum joked:

"Draymond watching a fight instead of participating in one for once."

@FTCPodcastNBA suggested that Green may be taking pointers for the first time he faces Poole's new team, the Washington Wizards:

"draymond taking some pointers for the first game against the wizards"

@pacersgoat joked that seeing Draymond and 'fight' made him fearful:

"Saw the words Draymond and fight and feared the worst"

@southwestfinest referenced recent footage of Jordan Poole boxing, tweeting:

"They said dray saw Poole training 😂"

@NBAMemes used a meme of Randall from the cartoon 'Recess', stating:

"How Draymond was watching the spencer vs crawford fight so he can take notes for the next Warriors practice"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

محمد نيابوجو @ice_mo11 @OnBallSteph He wants to learn couple moves to try in the training camp.

Decu @DecNFT @TheDunkCentral Draymond finally watching the fight 🤔

Doctor Eth @DoctorEthereum @TheDunkCentral Draymond watching a fight instead of participating in one for once.

From The Corner Podcast @FTCPodcastNBA @TheDunkCentral draymond taking some pointers for the first game against the wizards

goat 🍇  @pacersgoat @TheDunkCentral Saw the words Draymond and fight and feared the worst

SW_Marcus @southwestfinest @TheDunkCentral They said dray saw Poole training

NBA Memes @NBAMemes How Draymond was watching the spencer vs crawford fight so he can take notes for the next Warriors practice pic.twitter.com/n4FJmTm0Kx

Does Draymond Green deserve induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

Draymond Green may be the greatest example in the modern era of the box score not always telling the full story of the impact that a player has. In 11 NBA seasons, Green has averaged 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field, 31.4% from three-point range and 71.2% from the free-throw line.

While those numbers hardly scream Hall of Famer, they also fail to tell the full story of Green's impact as a player. In addition to helping the Golden State Warriors win four championships, he has been named to four All-Star Teams, two All-NBA Teams and eight All-Defensive Teams. Green was named the 2016-2017 Defensive Player of the Year while also leading the league in steals that season.

Furthermore, prior to being selected 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Green had a successful career with the Michigan State Spartans. While his numbers may not be deserving of a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame, Green's accolades as well as his impact make him a worthy candidate.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)