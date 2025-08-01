"Dray wanna be a Laker" - NBA fans erupt as Draymond Green hypes Luka Doncic’s MVP bid after impressive transformation

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had nothing but praise for LA Lakers star Luka Doncic. This came after photos and footage of the Slovenian star's new fit body went viral last week. It was revealed that Doncic made the most of the offseason by working out after the Lakers were eliminated in the 2025 NBA playoffs.Green, a four-time NBA champion, complimented Doncic for looking like his rookie self. In 2018, the five-time All-Star entered the league while being fit and didn't have conditioning issues.The Warriors forward took to Threads to appreciate the work that Doncic has put in. Green also predicted that the five-time All-NBA star could win his first regular-season MVP in the 2025-26 campaign.“Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems! Also the perfect year to go win his first MVP award,” Green posted on Wednesday.In hyping the 6-foot-6 guard, however, fans erupted online, revealing their thoughts on what Green said.&quot;Dray wanna be a Laker,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Luka playing wit LeBron got dray cheesing,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Heard enough… Draymond joining his bf LeBron and Luka,&quot; one fan said.Other fans focused on what Green said about Doncic.&quot;He is right.. Luka took that trade personal,&quot; someone commented.&quot;Luka's hunger is real, Draymond knows what's up!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I agree with Draymond man. If I was actually stupid enough to bet on sports, I would bet on Luka for MVP,&quot; a fan said.With a new body and diet, Green believes that Doncic could be a problem for the league next season.Draymond Green addresses the Warriors' dull offseasonWhile the other 29 teams have been actively improving their rosters, the Warriors have not made a significant move. Golden State remains the organization that is yet to improve its roster. On Threads, Draymond Green replied to a fan who asked about what Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has done so far.&quot;He’s been amazing. The job is so much bigger than you all see,&quot; Green wrote on Friday.The Warriors are currently dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The young forward is looking for a deal that would pay him at least $30 million annually. However, Golden State's best offer was a two-year, $45 million deal, which Kuminga rejected.No one is sure how Draymond Green and the Warriors will move forward with their offseason. But they need to address their needs soon.