  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Draymond Green
  • "Dray wanna be a Laker" - NBA fans erupt as Draymond Green hypes Luka Doncic’s MVP bid after impressive transformation

"Dray wanna be a Laker" - NBA fans erupt as Draymond Green hypes Luka Doncic’s MVP bid after impressive transformation

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 01, 2025 21:47 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Draymond Green hyping up Luka Doncic (Image Source: Imagn)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had nothing but praise for LA Lakers star Luka Doncic. This came after photos and footage of the Slovenian star's new fit body went viral last week. It was revealed that Doncic made the most of the offseason by working out after the Lakers were eliminated in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

Green, a four-time NBA champion, complimented Doncic for looking like his rookie self. In 2018, the five-time All-Star entered the league while being fit and didn't have conditioning issues.

The Warriors forward took to Threads to appreciate the work that Doncic has put in. Green also predicted that the five-time All-NBA star could win his first regular-season MVP in the 2025-26 campaign.

“Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems! Also the perfect year to go win his first MVP award,” Green posted on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

In hyping the 6-foot-6 guard, however, fans erupted online, revealing their thoughts on what Green said.

"Dray wanna be a Laker," a fan said.
Ad
"Luka playing wit LeBron got dray cheesing," another fan commented.
"Heard enough… Draymond joining his bf LeBron and Luka," one fan said.

Other fans focused on what Green said about Doncic.

"He is right.. Luka took that trade personal," someone commented.
Ad
"Luka's hunger is real, Draymond knows what's up!" another fan wrote.
"I agree with Draymond man. If I was actually stupid enough to bet on sports, I would bet on Luka for MVP," a fan said.

With a new body and diet, Green believes that Doncic could be a problem for the league next season.

Draymond Green addresses the Warriors' dull offseason

While the other 29 teams have been actively improving their rosters, the Warriors have not made a significant move. Golden State remains the organization that is yet to improve its roster.

Ad

On Threads, Draymond Green replied to a fan who asked about what Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has done so far.

"He’s been amazing. The job is so much bigger than you all see," Green wrote on Friday.

The Warriors are currently dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The young forward is looking for a deal that would pay him at least $30 million annually. However, Golden State's best offer was a two-year, $45 million deal, which Kuminga rejected.

No one is sure how Draymond Green and the Warriors will move forward with their offseason. But they need to address their needs soon.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications