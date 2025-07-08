Draya Michele hyped as Ayesha Curry drops 'juicy' lip line in major business move

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, has steadily built a business empire in the past few years. From restaurants, wines and cosmetics, the television personality has done them all. Her recent business drop involved a "juicy" lip line, which was hyped by Draya Michele.

Launched in 2019, Sweet July is one of Ayesha's biggest projects, and offers a wide array of products from tableware to kitchenware. Additionally, the company features a skin product section — Sweet July Skin — which blends modern skincare formulas with Caribbean superfoods.

Offering toners, creams and oils, the company announced a major addition to its inventory on Monday with a "juicy" lip line.

"Introducing the Lip Treatment 💚 your daily hydrating essential for plump and nourished lips," Sweet July Skin wrote on Instagram on Monday.

It received love from many, including Michele, who was hyped about the announcement.

"🔥," Michele commented.

Draya Michelle comments on Ayesha Curry's post on Instagram (image credit: instagram/sweetjulyskin)

The lip line is infused with maxi-lip, hyaluronic acid and antioxidant fruit oils, which will help smooth, hydrate and visibly enhance the user's lips. The release date is on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Ayesha continues to grow her brand, which has over 18,000 followers on Instagram. After a successful career in the food industry, she is set to revolutionize the cosmetics world with her company.

Ayesha Curry shares real progress with Sweet July Skin after a battle with hormonal acne

Ayesha Curry opened up on her battle with hormonal acne after giving birth to her youngest son, Cai. She shared a story explaining the ordeal and how her skin care routine using products from Sweet July Skin helped her see real-time progress.

"I got raging hormonal acne after Cai Cai, and we're finally in a good spot (will post a photo later)!!!" Curry wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. "I've been staying consistent with my @sweetjulyskin."

Curry also shared a list of products.

"My fave products right now have been: @sweetjulyskin Pava cleanser, pava toner 3x a week, soursop serum during the day, good youth serum at night and castaway cream all the time," Curry wrote.

Ayesha Curry opens up on her battle against Acne (image credit: instagram/ayeshacurry)

She added that her pores were "shrinking" and cysts were no longer an issue on her skin.

