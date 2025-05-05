Draya Michele shares glimpse of blissful getaway with Jalen Green and daughter in latest snaps 

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets faced off against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The series ended with the Warriors standing tall over the Rockets after seven games.

Ad

During the series, Draya Michele was in support of her boyfriend Green, staying by his side. Michele shared a glimpse of a family picnic with their daughter before Game 7 of the Rockets’ first-round series against the Warriors on Sunday.

Michele's IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She posted the same photo in her post on Sunday, which also included some snaps from her courtside seat in the Houston Rockets’ arena.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Green struggled in Game 7 against the Warriors, scoring eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. He scored in single digits in three of the seven games in the series, all of which resulted in losses for Golden State.

Ad

Trending

Green and Michele have a 17-year age gap, with the actress being 40 and the Rockets star 23.

Green led the Rockets in scoring during the regular season with 21.0 points, along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting a career-high 35.4 percent from the 3-point line. Against the Warriors in the playoffs, he only put up 13.3 points per game.

Draya Michele speaks up on her relationship with Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Jalen Green’s relationship has been scrutinized since the two have a nearly two-decade age gap. Yet, the two don't care about it, expressing their thoughts during an interview with TMZ.

Ad

Talking while running errands with their daughter, Michele said that it's “weird” for people to have judgments about their relationship when they are now adults.

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We block it out and mind our business,” Michele said.

"Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. … Love is love at the end of the day,” she added.

Ad

Michele also has two other sons, Kniko and Jru, who are 23 and 9, respectively. Green is just a few months older than Knicko, who Michele gave birth to when she was just 17.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green will be entering his fourth season in the NBA next year and is set to earn about $40 million. according to Sportrac.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.