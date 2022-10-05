"F**k what everybody else talking about, I want to see him shoot a three, I want to see him shoot a jump shot" - Draymond Green believes being around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will improve Ben Simmons' game

Draymond Green and Ben Simmons have often been compared due to their playmaking, defensive ability, and unwillingness to shoot the ball often.

While Green has had the luxury of being surrounded by shooters throughout his career, Simmons has not. Green believes that playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will bring out the best in Simmons.

Speaking on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion opened up about Simmons' return to the floor. He said:

"I think Ben is going to have a great year. With Ben's passing ability, the shooting that he has around him in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Seth Curry - that type of shooting around Ben Simmons, the way that he can play make - I think he's going to have a good year."

Green then issued a challenge for Simmons. He added:

"I challenge Ben to not get outside of himself and want to prove to everyone else what they want to see, forget that bro. You an All-Star, three-time All-Star, All-NBA performer. You're Ben Simmons for a reason. Be Ben Simmons and be the absolute best Ben Simmons you can be."

Green also added:

"F**k what everybody else talking about, 'I want to see him shoot a three, I want to see him shoot a jump shot', what if he can't? If he can't, oh well, guess what he can do and that's what I want to talk about, what he can do... Man averaging 18, 7, and 7, y'all talking about he's a bum, stop it."

While Simmons' unwillingness to shoot jump shots has hindered how he is viewed publicly, his overall game should not be questioned. Outside of shooting, there isn't much that Simmons can't do on the basketball court. Surrounding him with shooters should maximize his talent.

Watch Draymond Green's full comments on Ben Simmons below (starting at the 16:11 mark):

Can Ben Simmons play the Draymond Green role for the Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since the moment he passed up a dunk opportunity in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With his return to the court, many have questioned how Simmons will look, and fit, with his new team. Simmons has previously shared that he will shoot three-pointers this upcoming season.

While shooting three-pointers will keep the defense honest, Simmons could be best suited to play the role that Draymond Green has played over the last several seasons. In his prime, Green shot a respectable percentage from three-point range, while taking multiple three-pointers per game. Recently, however, Green has been more reluctant to shoot three-pointers, picking and choosing his spots.

Simmons' elite level of playmaking and defense, combined with the fact that he will be surrounded by shooters, would make him dangerous if utilized similar to Green. Green is not the finisher that Simmons is at the rim, averaging under 10 points for his career.

The noise regarding Green's scoring has quieted down in recent years, however, as he has shown an ability to shine in his role. If Simmons is able to do the same, concerns about his jump shot should go away.

