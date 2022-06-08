"Draymond, ask your daddy who I was, okay?" - Boston Celtics legend fires back at Draymond Green for his comments on players getting "bullied", recalls his own fight with Charles Barkley back in the day

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently sounded off on Cedric Maxwell for his comments. Following the outburst, the NBA veteran fired back with a response of his own.

Green has found himself on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for his antics on the floor. Besides discussing his altercation with Jaylen Brown, the 32-year old also received backlash from Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell.

However, Draymond Green isn't one to shy away from confrontation. Addressing the comments with the media, Green responded to Maxwell with some words of his own:

While today's game doesn't feature the same physicality as the 80's or 90's, Green raised a point that several fans agreed with.

However, as per NBC Sports Boston, Cedric Maxwell had to fire back at Green for his comments. Maxwell started by addressing the physicality of the game back in the day.

"In the 80's, there was some guys like Kermit Washington, Hakeem Olajuwon, there were a bunch of guys who were mean tough guys. A lot of the shenanigans that's going in the game right now with Draymond, that wouldn't have been tolerated during the 80's."

While mentioning that things were different in his time, Maxwell returned to Draymond's comments about players punching each other and said:

"I understand what Draymond is saying, but you keep saying about nobody punching nobody. You ask Charles Barkley what happened when he and I got in a fight when I was in LA with the Clippers.

"Norm Nixon happened to look at that thing and he calls me up all the time and says, 'I'll testify. I'll say you punched him a couple of times.'

"So, look, I been in enough of those. Draymond wasn't even born when I was around playing. Draymond, ask your daddy who I was, okay? That's how that goes."

Draymond Green faces backlash for his actions

Draymond Green disputes a call

There is no debate regarding Draymond Green's antics on the floor. There is no doubt he is an important piece for the Golden State Warriors. However, his antics on the floor have always made him a menace.

Green is known for his hustle on both ends of the floor, but often times this hustle and toughness can be viewed as "dirty." While several incidents in the past have come to mind in this regard, the current situation is set in Game 2.

After a foul was committed on Jaylen Brown, Green was seen with his legs on Brown's head. The situation quickly escalated as the Warriors veteran attempted to pull down the Celtics guard's shorts.

While the melee was avoided, Brown went on record to call out Green's antics to gain a psychological advantage on the floor.

The act seems to be on-brand for someone like Draymond. But the fact that he wasn't penalized for it has caused a bit of a stir within the community.

While the back-and-forth with Cedric Maxwell is likely to cease, the result will only be seen in Game 3. With the series headed back to Boston, officials could crack down harder on Green's antics.

